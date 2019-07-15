TODAY'S PAPER
83° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
83° Good Afternoon
SportsHockeyIslanders

Islanders, Simon Holmstrom agree to entry-level contract

Simon Holmstrom skates during the Islanders' final day

Simon Holmstrom skates during the Islanders' final day of prospects camp at the Northwell Health Ice Center on June 29. Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinASteph
Print

The Islanders have reached agreement with Swedish forward Simon Holmstrom, their first-round pick in last month's NHL Draft, on a three-year entry-level contract, the team announced Monday.

Holmstrom, 18, was the 23rd overall pick after a season in which he scored 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) in 21 games for the HV 71 team in Sweden’s U20 league. The 6-1, 194-pound, left-shooting right wing also helped Sweden win the gold medal in the World U18 Championships, scoring in the gold-medal game against Russia and finishing with three goals and six points in seven tournament games.

Holmstrom was considered a surprise pick by some. He was rated at the No. 27 European skating prospect by the NHL’s Central Scouting division entering the draft, and many prognosticators didn’t figure him to go in the first round.

He participated in the Islanders' summer prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow last month.

Holmstrom returned to Sweden after prospect camp for summer training and the Islanders will bring him to training camp, where he will compete with several other young players, such as 2018 first-round pick Oliver Wahlstrom, for a roster spot. If Holmstrom doesn’t make the parent club, he would be eligible to play for the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport.

Colin Stephenson, Newsday sports writer covering the New

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers guard David Nwaba is defended by Report: Nets sign free-agent shooting guard Nwaba
Daily Recap: Robinson Cano homered and had a Recap: Cano homers, deGrom picks up fifth win
Yankees pitcher Luis Severino works out on the Severino, Betances cleared to begin throwing again
Mets shortstop Amed Rosario throws to first base Rosario held out of lineup after failing to run out fly ball
Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela beats the tag Urshela rates high praise from Judge
The Mets' Jeff McNeil rounds third base after Mets defeat Marlins for first road series win since April
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search