The Islanders have reached agreement with Swedish forward Simon Holmstrom, their first-round pick in last month's NHL Draft, on a three-year entry-level contract, the team announced Monday.

Holmstrom, 18, was the 23rd overall pick after a season in which he scored 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) in 21 games for the HV 71 team in Sweden’s U20 league. The 6-1, 194-pound, left-shooting right wing also helped Sweden win the gold medal in the World U18 Championships, scoring in the gold-medal game against Russia and finishing with three goals and six points in seven tournament games.

Holmstrom was considered a surprise pick by some. He was rated at the No. 27 European skating prospect by the NHL’s Central Scouting division entering the draft, and many prognosticators didn’t figure him to go in the first round.

He participated in the Islanders' summer prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow last month.

Holmstrom returned to Sweden after prospect camp for summer training and the Islanders will bring him to training camp, where he will compete with several other young players, such as 2018 first-round pick Oliver Wahlstrom, for a roster spot. If Holmstrom doesn’t make the parent club, he would be eligible to play for the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport.