NEWARK — Birthday boy Stan Fischler blew kisses to the Prudential Center crowd, acknowledging the cheers after a two-minute tribute video during a stoppage in play in the first period of the Islanders game against the Devils on Saturday night.

Earlier, he was gifted with a birthday cake, a Devils jersey signed by all the players and serenaded in the media dining room by a round of “Happy Birthday.”

The 86-year-old MSG Networks hockey analyst, nicknamed “The Maven,” is retiring after this season and he’s split his television career working Islanders, Rangers and Devils games. Saturday was his last Devils game. This Thursday’s Islanders-Rangers game at Barclays Center is his last scheduled telecast.

“I think I’m going to be pretty sad,” said Fischler, retiring to spend more time with his family. “But it’s also good. I still feel I’ve got the goods.”