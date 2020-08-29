Game 3: Islanders vs. Flyers
The Islanders and the Philadelphia Flyers met in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference Semifinal in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Toronto. The best-of-seven series is tied, 1-1.
