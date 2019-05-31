The Islanders are hopeful forwards Cal Clutterbuck and Andrew Ladd can progress from offseason surgery. Regardless of the veterans' status, president and general manager Lou Lamoriello took strides to bolster the organization’s forward depth with two signings on Friday.

Arnaud Durandeau, a sixth-round pick in 2017, agreed to a three-year, entry-level deal after wrapping up his four-season Quebec Major Junior Hockey League career with career-high 38 goals and 35 assists in 68 games for Halifax. The Islanders would have lost their rights to the 20-year-old left wing on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Impending unrestricted free agent center Tanner Fritz agreed to a two-year pact. The Islanders did not release financial terms but an NHL source said Fritz will get $700,000 this upcoming season while the second season is a two-way deal worth $700,000 in the NHL and $250,000 in the AHL with $275,000 guaranteed. The 27-year-old Fritz had one assist in eight games for the Islanders last season and was named an AHL All-Star. But he missed a chance to play in the NHL playoffs when he underwent season-ending surgery to remove a blood clot from his hand.

The Islanders reported Clutterbuck underwent back surgery and is expected to be ready for the start of training camp in September, though it’s unclear whether he’ll be 100 percent at that point.

Ladd underwent surgery in March to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and was expected to miss up to five months with the aim of being available for training camp. He was limited to 26 games last season and he missed all of training camp with a back issue and was also sidelined during the season with an injured right knee.

The Islanders still have other impending UFAs, most notably captain Anders Lee, goalie Robin Lehner, top-line right wing Jordan Eberle and third-line center Valtteri Filppula.