Jaroslav Halak was back guarding the net at the start for the Islanders Friday night against Pittsburgh at Barclays Center, just like he was for six straight games before Thursday night in Philadelphia. That was Thomas Greiss’ game.

But it didn’t go well — again. Greiss gave up five goals in the Islanders’ 6-4 loss, the fifth time in his last six starts that he has yielded at least five. This time, he was screened on two. But the continued lack of success isn’t doing wonders for his psyche.

Greiss is 9-6-2 but with a 3.89 goals against average and an .882 save percentage across 20 games, 18 of them starts.

“In speaking with Thomas, he’s frustrated,” coach Doug Weight said. “That’s for sure. He looked to be aggressive . . . He’s got to keep fighting. He battled in the third period. I thought he continued to compete and let us get back into that game in that last 15 minutes.”

Seidenberg in play again

Dennis Seidenberg played for the second straight game and 17th overall. Weight once again had the 36-year-old defenseman paired with Nick Leddy.

“He’s just a warrior,” Weight said of Seidenberg. “At times, I want Seids to just keep it simple and be there for Nick. We talked about that with Nick. I think he needs somebody that he knows is going to be there and allow him to lug the puck.”

Do It For Daron

This was a DIFD Night — Do It For Daron — raising awareness for mental health among young people and raising funds for initiatives through donations and ticket sales. Do It For Daron is now known as DIFD. It’s the foundation started by assistant coach Luke Richardson and his wife, Stephanie, after their daughter, Daron, committed suicide at age 14 in 2010.

“It is emotional,” Weight said. “They’re special people. Daron was a wonderful girl. Things happen in life. How they’ve responded as a family and the amount of work they’ve put into this foundation — it’s all to help other people avoid what they’ve had to go through.”