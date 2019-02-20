CALGARY, Alberta — The goalie rotation remained intact for Wednesday night’s game against the Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome, with Thomas Greiss in net for the Islanders and Robin Lehner expected to start on Thursday night at Edmonton.

It marked the eighth straight game coach Barry Trotz has alternated his netminders, both among the league leaders in goals-against average and save percentage.

“Sometimes you go with one goaltender and you start relying on just instincts and you start losing a little bit of the detail in your game,” Trotz said. “The way we’ve been splitting them, for the most part, it’s allowed them some extra time to reset all the time with [goalie coach] Piero Greco or [director of goaltending] Mitch Korn on the ice. It’s kept them fresh and it’s kept our team fresh.”

In the 10 games since the Islanders’ combined All-Star break and bye week, the only back-to-back starts for either goalie came when Lehner made 34 saves in a 4-2 win over the Kings on Feb. 2 at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum and 24 saves in a 3-1 loss at Boston three days later. Lehner had started six of the eight games leading into the Islanders’ extended break.

“Robin has bought in, totally,” Trotz said.

Entering Wednesday, Lehner led the NHL with a 2.08 GAA and Greiss was second at 2.20. Greiss was tied for the league lead with a .930 save percentage and Lehner was third at .930.

Notes & quotes

Former Islanders defenseman Travis Hamonic is looking forward to the Flames’ visit to the Coliseum on Tuesday. “Unbelievable hockey memories there,” said Hamonic, who played for the Islanders from 2010-17. He had an assist as the Flames won, 3-2, at Barclays Center on Feb. 11, 2018 . . . Luca Sbisa and Ross Johnston were the healthy scratches.