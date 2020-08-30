Games on back-to-back nights and three games in four nights led both Islanders coach Barry Trotz and Flyers counterpart Alain Vigneault to start their backup goalies for Game 4 of their second-round series on Sunday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Thomas Greiss made his first postseason start despite Semyon Varlamov making 26 saves in Saturday night’s 3-1 win as the Islanders took a 2-1 series lead.

Game 5 is Tuesday night.

Greiss did stop the first 20 shots he faced after Varlamov had allowed three goals on 10 shots in the Flyers’ 4-3 overtime win in Wednesday’s Game 2. Still, it was Greiss’ first start since a 3-2 overtime loss to the visiting Hurricanes on March 7. He was 16-9-4 with a 2.74 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage during the regular season.

Brian Elliott made his third postseason appearance for the Flyers after Carter Hart made 26 saves in Game 3. He entered Game 4 with a 1-0-0 record, a 1.47 GAA and a .913 save percentage.

Briefly on ice

Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom, who was diagnosed with a form of bone cancer on Dec. 13 and has not played since Dec. 7, participated in the pregame warmups but was not on the active roster.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Swedish left wing is a finalist for Masterton Trophy for perseverance and dedication. He completed his chemotherapy treatments in July.

Laundry day

Trotz wore a Baltimore Ravens T-shirt to his pre-game press conference rather than his typical Islanders’ attire.

A message to his team or some other deeper significance?

Nope. Turns out it was laundry day.

“I’m down to one of my last clean ones in the bubble,” said Trotz, adding he is friendly with members of both the Ravens and Tennessee Titans’ organizations. “They always send me free stuff and I’m always into free stuff and this my last clean shirt to work out in.”