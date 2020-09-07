After Thomas Greiss earned his first career playoff shutout Saturday night in Game 7 of the Islanders’ second-round playoff series against Philadelphia, helping advance the Islanders to the Eastern Conference final, Isles coach Barry Trotz decided to give him the starting assignment in Game 1 of the conference final against the Tampa Bay Lightning Monday in Edmonton.

But three Lightning goals in the first 10:46 prompted Trotz to pull Greiss in favor of Semyon Varlamov. Unfortunately for Trotz, changing goaltenders didn’t change much, and the Lightning ended up blowing the Islanders out, 8-2, in Rogers Place, to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 2 is Wednesday night.

Varlamov had started 14 of the Islanders’ first 15 games in the Toronto bubble, leading the Isles to series victories over the Florida Panthers in the qualifying series and the Washington Capitals in the first round of the 16-team playoffs. But after the Isles took a 3-1 series lead against the Flyers — with Greiss in net for the 3-2 victory in Game 4 — Trotz started Varlamov in Games 5 and 6 as the Isles tried to close out the series.

But the Isles lost both of those games in overtime — the second in double OT — and Trotz started Greiss in Game 7. And after the Islanders responded with a dominant 4-0 victory and Trotz went back to Greiss, who brought a 2-1 record, a 1.08 goals-against average, and a .960 save percentage in the playoffs into Monday.

“You never want to take anything away from someone who gets a shutout — it’s hard to do in the National Hockey League and it’s hard to do in the playoffs,’’ Trotz said in explaining why he started Greiss Monday.

However, things did not go well for the 34-year-old German. Brayden Point opened the scoring at 1:14 when he powered his way around Islander defenseman Ryan Pulock, cut across the goal crease and tucked his seventh goal of the postseason around Greiss. The Isles tied the score on Jordan Eberle’s power play goal at 4:33, but Tampa Bay retook the lead on a snapshot through a screen by Norris Trophy finalist Victor Hedman at 8:12.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

When former Ranger Ryan McDonagh blasted another snapshot through a screen past Greiss to make it 3-1, Trotz made the change.

“I was just looking to sort of change the narrative of that first period a little bit,’’ Trotz said. “To slow it down.’’

But the change didn’t help the Islanders lift their game. Reigning Vezina Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy, a finalist for the award again this year, stymied several excellent Islanders scoring chances at his end of the ice, while Yanni Gourde scored against Varlamov at 4:03 of the second period and Point added his second of the game, on a power play, at 13:18 of the period, to make it 5-1. Nikita Kucherov, Ondrej Palat and Gourde (his second of the game) scored for the Lightning in the third period. Nick Leddy got one for the Islanders.

“Really, there's not a whole lot our goalies could do tonight on a lot of the chances,’’ Trotz said. “We need more help from the five guys in front of them as well.’’