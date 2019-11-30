The Islanders played their 24th game on Saturday night as Thomas Greiss started against the Blue Jackets at Barclays Center. That tied the franchise record for the longest streak of alternating goalies to begin the season, per the NHL.

But Greiss, apparently feeling ill, exited at 14:06 of the first period in favor of Semyon Varlamov having stopped all nine shots he faced and the Islanders leading 1-0. Greiss spoke with coach Barry Trotz before taking himself off. He remained on the bench.

Kelly Hrudey and Billy Smith also alternated through the first 24 games of 1985-86 before Smith started the 25th game.

How long this current streak continues is in question with Greiss’ unexpected departure and with Trotz perhaps looking to give a hot goalie consecutive starts.

The Islanders play at Detroit on Monday and Montreal on Tuesday

“We’ll probably get this first week out of the way in December and then I think it’s a little bit more game on,” Trotz said. “I think I’m getting to the point if you get a little bit hot with one guy, then maybe you run with him for a while and add a little more competition there.”

The Rangers set the NHL record when Mike Richter and John Vanbiesbrouck alternated the first 76 games in 1990-91. Richter then started the final four games of the regular season.

Leddy returns

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Defenseman Nick Leddy was back in the lineup after missing Wednesday night’s 4-1 loss at Los Angeles after re-aggravating a lower-body issue that kept him out for three games Nov. 2-7.

“I think it will have its ups and downs but it feels good right now,” Leddy said.

Rookie defenseman Noah Dobson was back out of the lineup as a healthy scratch with Leddy returning.

Isles files

Forwards Ross Johnston and Michael Dal Colle were the other healthy scratches…Forward Tom Kuhnhackl (injured reserve/lower body) participated in the optional morning skate after practicing with teammates on Friday for the first time since getting hurt at Ottawa on Oct. 25. Trotz said there is no definitive timetable for his return. “No, not really,” Trotz said. “We’ve just got to get a couple more days with the group and I think he’ll be ready to go. He looked fresh [on Friday] but he didn’t have the travel. We’ll see where he is the next few days.”