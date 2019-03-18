Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss was announced as the NHL’s first star of the week on Monday.

The 33-year-old German went 3-1-0 with a 1.25 goals-against average and a .959 save percentage. He made his fourth straight start and ninth straight appearance as he stopped 32 shots in Sunday’s 3-2 overtime win at Minnesota.

Greiss started the week with 31 saves in a 2-0 win over the Blue Jackets at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum for his career-high fifth shutout. Overall, he is 22-12-2 with a 2.21 GAA and a .928 save percentage and is fourth in the league in both GAA and save percentage.

The Islanders did not practice on Monday coming off a weekend set of back-to-back road games. Greiss made 20 saves in a 2-1 loss at Detroit on Saturday.

Greiss has received the bulk of the work of late after Robin Lehner suffered a head injury on March 5, though he has dressed as Greiss’ backup the last three games.

Blackhawks left wing Brendan Perlini was the NHL’s second star of the week with five goals and two assists in three games, including his first career hat trick. Oilers captain Connor McDavid was the third star with three goals and six assists in four games as he reached the 100-point milestone for the third straight season.

Lehner was announced as the NHL’s first star of the week on Jan. 21 after going 3-0-0 with one shutout while compiling a 0.67 GAA and .970 save percentage. Overall, the 27-year-old Swede is 20-11-5 with a 2.19 GAA and a .927 save percentage.