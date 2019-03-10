Thomas Hickey and Andrew Ladd should expect to be skating instead of watching when the Islanders face Columbus Monday night at the Coliseum. They’ve been waiting their turn for steady work again after coming back from some extended injury-induced downtime.

“This is their turn,” Barry Trotz said after practice Sunday at Northwell Health Ice Center. “ . . . Now they get an opportunity to get in. Don’t give that opportunity back.”

Johnny Boychuk exited in the third period of Saturday night’s 5-2 home loss to Philadelphia after taking a shoulder to the head from Jakub Voracek, who was suspended Sunday by the NHL for two games and fined $88,709.68. Trotz called Boychuk “very questionable.” So there’s a likely opening on defense for Hickey, who played one game after returning from a suspected head injury and then was scratched for the last six.

Ladd, meanwhile, was playing left wing on the second line in practice after being scratched for the last two and three of seven since returning from a lower-body injury.

The Islanders have been stumbling in their playoff push, going just 4-5-1 in their last 10. So Trotz did some interior redecorating of the lines that began the Philadelphia game.

Mathew Barzal practiced between Anders Lee and Jordan Eberle on the top line. They started teaming up in the third period. Brock Nelson centered Ladd and Anthony Beauvillier. Michael Dal Colle was skating with an extra line instead of that second line. Valtteri Filppula had Leo Komarov and Josh Bailey as his wings on the third line.

And Cal Clutterbuck rejoined center Casey Cizikas and left wing Matt Martin on the fourth line. Clutterbuck was injured for the last three games. But Trotz said he’s “possible” against Columbus.

“Some guys have gotten a little bit dry,” Trotz said of his tinkering. “We’re just trying to get a little more pop.”

Trotz also said they had “lost a little of our battle edge.” So he had them do some “battle drills.”

“We are a committed group,” Hickey said. “We just have to put [our] mind to it and be just a little bit more focused on the details.”

The Islanders have 85 points with 14 to play. They were two behind Metropolitan-leading Washington heading into Sunday night’s play. Columbus has 79 points and is clinging to the East’s second wild card via a tiebreaker.

“They’re kind of a do-or-die team right now,” goalie Thomas Greiss said. “They’ve got to win every game . . . We’ve got to match their intensity and be ready to go.”

Lehner day-to-day

Goalie Robin Lehner missed the last two games with a suspected head injury. He returned to do a little on-ice work on his own. Trotz said he’s “officially” day-to-day.