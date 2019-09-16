PHILADELPHIA — Thomas Hickey leaned into the slap shot from the left point and the puck navigated its way through traffic before trickling through the pads of Flyers goalie Brian Elliott for the Islanders’ first goal of the preseason.

But the harsh reality is he may not secure a regular spot in the lineup regardless of how well he plays in the preseason. He ended last season as the seventh defenseman after a head injury sidelined him Dec. 18-Feb. 26, allowing for rookie Devon Toews’ emergence.

“I think everything is up to interpretation, from the talks I’ve had,” Hickey said before the Islanders opened their seven-game preseason schedule on Monday night at Wells Fargo Center. “I had a tough injury. At the end of the year, I was in a spot that I didn’t like, that nobody likes. At the same time, I understood it.”

Hickey, 30, finished with no goals and four assists in 40 games then stepped in for an injured Johnny Boychuk in the Islanders’ four-game sweep by the Hurricanes in the second round of the playoffs.

He is one of seven returning defensemen from last season under contract. Prospects Noah Dobson and Sebastian Aho, among others, are likely to get long looks in training camp as well.

“You just do the best job you can, you control the things you can control,” Hickey said. “I’m educated in what we have on our team. I want a bigger piece of things. It’s my job to go out and get it.”

“We have some defensive depth,” coach Barry Trotz added. “It makes it harder and harder on the veterans when you’ve got young guys coming up. That’s pro sports.”

Hickey and Scott Mayfield — along with Luca Sbisa, in training camp on a professional tryout offer — were the three veteran defensemen in Monday’s lineup.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Trotz paired Hickey with undrafted free agent Grant Hutton and used him in all situations. Hickey and Mayfield comprised the top penalty-killing defense pair and Hickey was also used on the power-play point, both five-on-four and five-on-three.

“Absolutely there’s something for me to prove,” Hickey said. “I had these coaches for a whole year but I feel like I only played for half a year. It still feels like I have things to show them.”

Notes & Quotes: Semyon Varlamov allowed one goal in 30:13, looking sharp as he faced eight shots. Christopher Gibson played the rest of the game…Forward Tom Kuhnhackl (lower body) skated with teammates for the first time in training camp with a non-game group in East Meadow…The Islanders face the Flyers again Tuesday night at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum and Trotz said none of Monday’s players would dress on back-to-back nights…Forward Colin McDonald, who has played for both teams and is in Islanders’ training camp on an AHL contract, crawled off the ice late in the first period after blocking Justin Braun’s slap shot. He returned in the second period…Trotz said he would be behind the bench for all seven preseason games rather than observe from upstairs at least once.