Isles place Hickey, Ho-Sang, Fritz on waivers

The Islanders have placed defenseman Thomas Hickey and forwards Josh Ho-Sang and Tanner Fritz on waivers with the intention of re-assigning them to their AHL affiliate in Bridgeport if they clear, president and general manager Lou Lamoriello said on Monday morning.

The Islanders must submit their opening-night roster, which can be a maximum of 23 players, by Tuesday at 5 p.m. The season-opener is Friday night against the Capitals at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

Hickey, 30, has played 449 games with 22 goals and 93 assists for the Islanders since being claimed off waivers from the Kings in 2013. But Hickey became a victim of the numbers game with the emergence of Devon Toews last season and the strong possibility that Noah Dobson, the 12th overall pick in 2018, will start the season in the NHL.

Hickey is entering the second season of a four-year, $10 million deal with a salary cap hit of $2.5 million.

Ho-Sang, 23, the 28th overall pick in 2014, failed to beat out a crowded field that included Michael Dal Colle, Tom Kuhnhackl and Ross Johnston for a roster spot. He has seven goals and 17 assists in 53 career NHL games.

Oliver Wahlstrom, the 11th overall pick in 2018 who was also battling to make the team, will start the season with Bridgeport.

Lamoriello said no decision has been made yet whether right wing Simon Holmstrom, the 23rd overall pick this June, will start this season in North America, presumably with Bridgeport, or return to the Swedish Elite League.