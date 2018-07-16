TODAY'S PAPER
Islanders

Islanders announce Devon Toews and Kyle Burroughs agree to deals

The defensemen will get two-year contracts to remain with the organization.

Devon Toews of the Islanders is pursued by

Devon Toews of the Islanders is pursued by Andrew Desjardins of the Rangers during a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Sept. 18, 2017. Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com
The Islanders announced on Monday restricted free agent defensemen Devon Toews and Kyle Burroughs had each agreed to new deals.

Toews, 24, a fourth-round pick in 2014, agreed to a two-year deal and Burroughs, 23, a seventh-round pick in 2013, agreed to a two-year, two-way deal. Financial terms were not immediately available.

Toews was extended a qualifying offer of $874,125 while Burroughs’ qualifying offer was for $715,000.

The Islanders have two RFAs still to re-sign. Center Brock Nelson 26, has an arbitration hearing set for Aug. 3 after receiving a qualifying offer of $3.5 million. He had 19 goals and 16 assists last season, his fifth with the Islanders. Defenseman Ryan Pulock, 23, who was not arbitration eligible after compiling 10 goals and 22 assists in 68 games last season as a rookie, received a qualifying offer of $874,125.

A season-ending shoulder injury limited Toews to eight goals and 14 assists in 30 games for Bridgeport (AHL) last season, his second in the organization. Burroughs had six goals and 19 assists in 75 games in his third full season in the Islanders’ organization.

