The Islanders traded restricted free agent defenseman Devon Toews to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday for second-round picks in 2021 and 2022, the team announced.

Toews is a restricted free agent who elected for arbitration after receiving a qualifying offer at 105% of his $750,000 base salary for last season.

Toews, a 26-year-old puck-moving defenseman selected in the fourth round in 2014, had six goals and 22 assists last season. Long a highly-touted prospect in the organization, Toews finally broke into the NHL roster midway through 2018-19 after Thomas Hickey suffered a concussion, notching five goals and 13 assists in 48 games.

The Islanders went into the offseason with approximately $9 million in space under the flat $81.5 million salary cap and also have top-line center Mathew Barzal and top-pair defenseman Ryan Pulock as RFAs due big raises.

Pulock has also elected for salary arbitration after being qualified at 100% of his $2.65 million base salary. Barzal, who is not arbitration eligible, was qualified at 105% of his $832,500 base salary.

Forwards Derick Brassard, Matt Martin and Tom Kuhnhackl and defenseman Andy Greene are the Islanders’ unrestricted free agents.

Since the free agent market opened on Friday, goalie Thomas Greiss signed a two-year, $7.2 million deal with the Red Wings and AHL netminder Christopher Gibson signed with the Lightning.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

RFA defenseman Kyle Burroughs was also traded to the Avalanche on Sunday for RFA left wing A.J. Greer.



