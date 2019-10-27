The Islanders’ depth up front is being tested.

President and general manger Lou Lamoriello announced on Sunday forwards Tom Kuhnhackl and Matt Martin would each miss four to six weeks after both suffered apparent left leg injuries in Friday night’s 4-2 win at Ottawa.

“It’s tough to lose any player, especially the way they play and the roles they have and how important they are to the team,” Lamoriello said. “This is where people get an opportunity to step up and take advantage of that.”

Michael Dal Colle, Ross Johnston and rookie Oliver Wahlstrom were all in Sunday night’s lineup against the Flyers at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum after being healthy scratches on Friday. So was 26-year-old rookie Cole Bardreau for the fourth straight game with Leo Komarov still out because of illness.

“It seems like the cards have always been against me when it comes to injuries through my whole career,” said Bardreau, who spent the previous five seasons in the Flyers' organization without playing in an NHL game. “You don’t want to see guys go down, especially as good a guys as these. At the end of the day, it’s an opportunity for me to get an extended look and showcase what I have.”

Kuhnhackl was injured in the first period on Friday while Martin’s knee hit an open door on the Senators’ bench in the second period. He returned in the third period and Lamoriello said he couldn’t answer whether Martin continuing to play worsened his injury.

Isles files

Lamoriello replied “no update,” twice when asked about Josh Ho-Sang, who remains absent from the organization per Lamoriello’s orders. The right wing requested a trade after being reassigned to the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport before the season . . . Right wing Jordan Eberle (IR/lower body) is skating lightly but Lamoriello did not have a timetable for his return . . . Komarov remains day-to-day . . . Rookie defenseman Noah Dobson was out of the lineup for the eighth time but Lamoriello said returning him to his junior team was not a consideration . . . Lamoriello said left wing Andrew Ladd (knee) is still on track to return to the lineup in late November. “That’s not something you rush,” Lamoriello said.