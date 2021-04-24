Travis Zajac’s stint out of the lineup only lasted one game.

Coach Barry Trotz re-inserted Zajac onto Mathew Barzal’s top line for Saturday night’s game against the Capitals at Nassau Coliseum after he was a healthy scratch for Thursday’s 1-0 shootout loss to the Capitals.

It marked the first time in his 1,032 NHL games Zajac had been a healthy scratch for reasons other than resting him for the playoffs.

Leo Komarov came out for Zajac.

Rookie Oliver Wahlstrom was a healthy scratch for the third straight game and Trotz, with his team in its playoff push, said he was not worrying about hurting Wahlstrom’s development.

"Not at this point," Trotz said. "That’s what you try to do through his development, from getting drafted to the development camps to playing in the minors to being on a taxi squad to being in the lineup to being out of the lineup. That’s just the natural growth. I think we’ve done a pretty good job of communicating and preparing.

"I feel he’s practiced really well [now] and that’s where he got away from it," Trotz added. "He let it slide and his game slid at the same time. When he gets an opportunity to jump back in he’ll hopefully understand you can’t take the foot off the gas pedal because this league humbles you no matter how good of a player or how talented you are."

No. 1,600 for Chara

Capitals defenseman Zdeno Chara, 44, became the 13th player in NHL history to reach 1,600 games played.

The first 231 of those came with the Islanders after the 6-9 Slovakian was selected in the third round in 1996. But, in 2001, then-general manager Mike Milbury sent Chara, along with a first-round pick that turned into Jason Spezza at No. 2 overall and Bill Muckalt to the Senators for Alexei Yashin.