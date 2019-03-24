TODAY'S PAPER
Barry Trotz reaches coaching milestone in Islanders' win

Trotz became the fourth coach in NHL history to reach 1,600 regular-season games as the Islanders topped the Coyotes, 2-0, on Sunday afternoon 

Head coach Barry Trotz of the Islanders looks on during the third period against the Philadelphia Flyers at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on March 3, 2019, in Uniondale, New York. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
The Islanders’ Barry Trotz will wait until his career, which will almost assuredly place him in the Hall of Fame, is over to reflect on reaching his latest coaching milestone.

Trotz became the fourth coach in NHL history to reach 1,600 regular-season games as the Islanders topped the Coyotes, 2-0, on Sunday afternoon at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum. He trails only Scotty Bowman (2,141), Joel Quenneville (1,636) and Islanders’ Hall of Famer Al Arbour (1,607), who Trotz will tie in the first game next season.

“I’m just thankful to be in this position and have this many games,” said Trotz, 56, in his 20th NHL season. “We’ll see when I’m done how important that is.”

Trotz cited his first regular-season game, his first playoff game and his last playoff game – his Capitals won the Stanley Cup on June 7, 2018 – as games that stand out to him.

Earlier this month, Trotz became the fourth coach in NHL history with 800 wins after Bowman (1,244), Quenneville (890) and Ken Hitchcock (847).

Solid shift

C Tanner Fritz, in his third game since being recalled from Bridgeport (AHL), energized the Coliseum crowd with a 44-second penalty-kill shift in the third period. Fritz muscled the puck up ice along the right boards, then helped keep the puck in the Coyotes’ zone before leaving for the bench. The crowd responded with a loud, “Let’s Go Islanders” chant in appreciation.

“I was just trying to catch my breath,” Fritz said. “It was unbelievable. Great crowd. It was fun to be a part of.”

Isles files

The Islanders were 0-for-1 with one shot on the power play and are 1-for-37 over 16 games. “It doesn’t help that our fans boo us 30 seconds into the power play,” Trotz said. “I mean, c’mon. Our guys are human . . . ” The crowd of 13,917 was the Islanders’ 11th sellout in 19 games at the Coliseum. Two home games remain.

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John's and MLB.

