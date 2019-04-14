PITTSBURGH — Barry Trotz lists the Islanders’ ability to play four lines consistently as one of the team’s strengths.

But it doesn’t hurt to have a top-end offensive talent such as top-line right wing Jordan Eberle put together a goal streak. Eberle’s first-period equalizer in a 4-1 win over the Penguins in Game 3 of their first-round series on Sunday afternoon at PPG Paints Arena gave him three in three gams as he snapped in a sharp-angle shot from the left at 13:22.

“A lot of times you just get it and try and release it as quick as you can,” Eberle said. “You know the goalie is coming across. I was lucky enough to beat him up there.”

Eberle, an impending unrestricted free agent as he comes to the end of a six-year, $36-million deal, also had five goals in the last seven regular-season games.

“We need contributions right through the lineup,” Trotz said. “But if you get some of those high-end skill guys getting hot at the right time, your whole group can get a little breathing room. Jordan has been really good through this series. I can’t think of a player that has not. Our strength is our group.”

Eberle had just two assists in 13 games with the Oilers in 2017 in his only previous NHL playoff experience. That lack of production was one of the reasons the Oilers opted to trade him to the Islanders.

Now, he’s the first Islander since Ray Ferraro in 1993 with goals in each of the team’s first three playoff games.

Misdirection

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan tried some gamesmanship in the pre-game warmups, having Evgeni Malkin center Zach Aston-Reese and Phil Kessel during line drills while Teddy Bleuger skated on fourth-line center Matt Cullen’s left wing.

Jared McCann, considered a game-time decision with an upper-body injury, did not participate in the line rushes.

However, McCann started the game on Malkin’s line with Patric Hornqvist while Bleuger was a healthy scratch.

Isles files

Eberle and Brock Nelson’s goals 62 seconds apart in the first period were the fastest goals scored by the Islanders in a playoff game since Kip Miller and Mariusz Czerkawski scored 38 seconds apart in Game 6 against the Maple Leafs in 2002, per team statistician Eric Hornick…Defenseman Johnny Boychuk played in his 100th career playoff game. He is the 360th player in NHL history to reach that milestone…Center Valtteri Filppula had two assists…Center Mathew Barzal had one assist, giving him four in the series and at least one in each game.