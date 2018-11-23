NEWARK — The Islanders iced the puck three times in the final 1:32 of regulation of their 4-3 overtime win on Friday at Prudential Center with Devils goalie Keith Kinkaid off for an extra skater as both Anders Lee and Cal Clutterbuck shot at the empty net from their own zone.

Islanders coach Barry Trotz approves that strategy, even though Marcus Johansson tied the game with 10.2 seconds left after a faceoff in the Islanders’ zone caused by an icing.

“I’m OK with it,” Trotz said. “Unless you’ve got some room (to skate), I’ll take those chances. There’s no right or wrong answer. I just tell guys if you feel you have a clean look, take it.”

Boychuk OK

Defenseman Johnny Boychuk left the ice gingerly and headed to the Islanders’ dressing room at 17:59 of the second period after taking an unpenalized cross check from Travis Zajac. But Boychuk was on the ice to start the third period.

“He hit me in the ribs,” Boychuk said. “But it’s fine. It wasn’t dirty, it was just the right spot.”

Good laugh

Trotz earned some knowing chuckles when he was asked whether it’s exciting to watch freewheeling center Mathew Barzal in a three-on-three overtime.

“Well, it depends,” Trotz said. “With the puck or without? With the puck, when he’s got a step on a guy, I get pretty excited.”

Notes & Quotes

Trotz said there was a chance goalie Thomas Greiss would start again Saturday night against the Hurricanes…Rookie left wing Michael Dal Colle and defenseman Luca Sbisa were the healthy scratches…Defenseman Nick Leddy scored his first goal in 32 games, dating to March 11…Boston College denied, via Twitter, reports that right wing Oliver Wahlstrom, selected 11th overall by the Islanders in June, was leaving to play junior hockey. He was in Boston College’s lineup on Friday.