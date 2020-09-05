Throughout the postseason, anytime Islanders coach Barry Trotz was asked about his goaltenders, he said he was fortunate to have two good ones. He said there wasn't a bad decision to be made in choosing either Semyon Varlamov or Thomas Greiss.

But Trotz did concede Saturday, before his team took on the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 7 of their playoff series in Toronto, that having to choose at all did make it harder on him as a coach. With everything else he had to worry about on a daily basis, it would have made his job a little easier if he didn’t have to pick a goaltender – if the play of one or the other simply made any decision moot.

Ultimately, Trotz opted for Greiss for Game 7, giving the 34-year-old German only his second start since March 7.

In his pregame media briefing Saturday, Trotz hinted that perhaps part of what he had to consider in choosing his Game 7 goaltender had to do with some sort of injury that one of the goaltenders may have been dealing with.

“Part of coaching is getting a feel for where guys are, where they are in terms of their game, in terms of their life, in terms of their energy,’’ Trotz said. “There's a lot of criticism on certain players during the playoffs, they need to do more. And you know they're hurt. You can sort of see they're hurt, the way they're playing.

“And that's the part of the deal that is a little unfortunate because . . . if you're totally healthy right now, even in the bubble, then you haven't given enough,’’ he continued. “Everybody's marked up (with an injury of some sort) right now, and to what degree is really the trick. So, you've got to read your players.’’

Greiss, who relieved Varlamov in Game 2 after Varlamov gave up three goals in the first 15:09, carried a 1-1 record with a 1.68 goals-against average and .949 save percentage in the playoffs into the game.

According to Jean-Gabriel Pageau, the identity of the goaltender didn’t matter to the rest of the team.

“They're both really good, they've been really good all season, and in the playoffs they both did an awesome job,’’ Pageau said. “So, whoever is in the net, we know is going to do the job. But we’ve got to do the job in front of them, too.’’

Varlamov got the nod to be the starter for the qualifying round series against Florida with a solid performance in the Phase 3 training camp, before the Isles entered the Toronto bubble. He started the Islanders’ first 12 postseason games, before Trotz turned to Greiss for Game 4 of the Flyers series, which was the second game of a back-to-back.

Greiss made 36 saves as the Islanders won that game, 3-2, to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. But Varlamov was back in the goal for Games 5 and 6, as the Isles tried to close the series out. But they lost both games in overtime, and Trotz appeared as though he considered pulling Varlamov after he gave up two early goals in Game 6. He stayed with him, and the Islanders rallied to take leads of 3-2 and 4-3 before losing, 5-4 in double overtime.