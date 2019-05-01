RALEIGH, N.C. — Barry Trotz was asked on Wednesday morning whether his Islanders' lineup decisions for Game 3 against the Hurricanes at PNC Arena was based on choosing between Cal Clutterbuck, if healthy, and Tom Kuhnhackl for the fourth line or rookie Michael Dal Colle or Kuhnhackl for the second line.

“I look at it as Clutterbuck,” the coach said. “And then I make my decisions because we’ve got to make sure we’ve got our penalty kill, our power play and our five-on-five crews together.”

Turns out, Trotz did not alter his lineup as Clutterbuck was able to take his usual spot on the identity-setting fourth line after being helped off the ice late in the third period of the Islanders’ 2-1 loss in Sunday’s Game 2 at Barclays Center.

Clutterbuck did not practice on Tuesday but he did participate in the Islanders’ sparse optional morning skate on Wednesday.

Kuhnhackl remained on Brock Nelson’s right wing along with Josh Bailey while Dal Colle, the fifth overall pick in 2014, still has yet to make his NHL playoff debut.

Trotz acknowledged that it is difficult to put somebody other than Clutterbuck with center Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin and expect the trio to perform as efficiently.

“It is,” Trotz said. “They’ve been playing so many minutes over the years. It is a different feel. They make a great recipe when all three of those guys are together.”

Hurricanes’ updates

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Rookie left wing Andrei Svechnikov returned to the Hurricanes’ lineup after being out since Game 3 of the first round, when he was knocked out in a fight with the Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin.

Left wing Jordan Martinook also returned to the Hurricanes’ lineup after missing two games with a lower-body injury.

However, forward Micheal Ferland missed his seventh game with an upper-body injury.

No. 1 goalie Petr Mrazek, who left Game 2 in the second period with a lower-body injury, participated in the Hurricanes’ optional morning skate but did not dress.

Moment of silence

There was a moment of silence before Game 3 for the victims of Tuesday’s shootings at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte. Two were killed and four others were injured, three critically, when former student Trystan Andrew Terrell opened fire on campus. The suspect was later taken into custody.

“It’s tragic,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “It puts everything in perspective. You don’t know what’s coming around the corner. It shouldn’t happen, but it does. You’ve got to enjoy every day you have.”