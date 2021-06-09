Gary Bettman described himself as a "young lawyer" when he was at Nassau Coliseum to see the Islanders clinch their first Stanley Cup in 1980. Even then, the now NHL commissioner remembers thinking the barn was already outdated and "needed to be temporary."

"The fact is there are great memories at Nassau Coliseum but the due date has long expired," Bettman said on Wednesday after touring under-construction UBS Arena at Belmont Park with Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky and Tim Leiweke, the CEO of developer Oak View Group. "It was well past time to move on."

Wednesday marked Bettman’s first visit to the Islanders’ $1.2 billion new home since the topping-off ceremony on Oct. 9. It came hours before the team faced the Bruins in Game 6 of their second-round series at the Coliseum with a chance to advance to the NHL’s final four for the second straight season.

Ledecky and Leiweke gave constant explanations to Bettman during the walking tour of how things would function and how they came to be designed. The designers have tried to replicate the intimacy of the Coliseum as best as possible in a modern arena.

"It’s important to us that all of our clubs are doing well and are well-supported and playing in state-of-the-art facilities," Bettman said in an interview with Newsday. "For the Islanders, the combination of Scott Malkin’s ownership and the commitment to the team on Long Island and the incredible commitment he’s made to this building means the Islanders finally have the home they’ve always needed and always deserved. It’s quite energizing to see it all coming together at the same time."

Bettman confirmed the NHL would stage some of its marquee events, for instance the draft or All-Star game, at UBS Arena, which is targeted to open in November.

The large "UBS Arena" sign on the building’s west side was put into position on Wednesday and Leiweke said construction shifts are now set to go to a round-the-clock, seven-day schedule as subcontractors are brought on site for finishing touches. Seats are being installed in the upper bowl at a rate of about one section every two or three days.

"It’s spectacular, right?" Bettman said. "It is incredible what they’ve done. They’ve taken state-of-the-art and elevated it another level. Every detail has been accounted for."

Bettman was shown the ice-making facility, and the two large NHL dressing rooms — 2,300 square feet for the Islanders and 1,500 square feet for the visitors.

"We want free agents to see it as the best in the NHL," Ledecky told Newsday.

Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoriello and coach Barry Trotz both had significant input into the building’s design with regards to hockey concerns. And, over the course of three planning meetings, the Islanders’ players could also voice their interests.

Ledecky also believes the promise of UBS Arena is, in part, sparking the Islanders’ current playoff run.

"When Lou gave the players a tour, they puffed their chest up," Ledecky said. "They realized where they’re going and they want to go in really strong. They’re leaving this iconic place they love. But they know they’re coming here and they’re expected here to compete for the Stanley Cup every year. We put a billion two [$1.2 billion] into the facility, privately financed, to show the players, ‘You’ve got the best, go out there and try to win the Cup.’ "