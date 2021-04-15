Tickets have sold quickly at both the Islanders’ present and future homes.

More than 90% of season tickets at the still-under-construction UBS Arena at Belmont Park, including the entire upper bowl, have sold out, the team announced on Thursday. The $1 billion, state-of-the-art building, targeted to open in November, will have a capacity of 17,113 for hockey.

"Our plan was always to sell out the season tickets and start a waiting list," said Mike Cosentino, the Islanders senior vice president of ticketing. "We’re doing it faster and earlier than we expected. It’s really been such an incredible response since going on sale last year."

Meanwhile, the Islanders also announced all available tickets for the final six regular-season games at Nassau Coliseum also have sold out. New York State COVID-19 guidelines currently limit attendance to 10% — 1,400 people — at the Coliseum.

Cosentino said the organization has yet to get any indication from the state that capacity will be allowed to increase past 10%. Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced on Thursday that she has asked the state to expand capacity at the Coliseum to 50% by May 7.

"What I have is hope," Cosentino said. "We’re hopeful we have the opportunity to expand further. But we are respectful of state guidelines."

Cosentino added the Islanders are "still working" on ticket plans for the playoffs, which begin in mid-May. The Islanders entered Thursday in second place in the eight-team East Division, with the top four teams qualifying for the postseason.

Of course, the Islanders are hoping state guidelines allow for full capacity when they move into their new home.

In addition to the upper bowl, the terrace level and eight sections in the lower bowl are sold out.

That leaves about 1,000 season tickets remaining for the inaugural season at UBS Arena.

The Islanders began their season-ticket renewal campaign last August, which lasted about three months. Priority was based on season-ticket tenure.