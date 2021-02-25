The Islanders and the developers of UBS Arena announced on Thursday a partnership with Boston-based XL Fleet that aims to create charging stations for 1,000 electric vehicles at the Belmont Park site.

Project details have yet to be finalized and parking areas across the 43-acre site are being evaluated.

Charging stations could be placed all in one location or spread across multiple parking areas. The hope is to build 1,000 charging stations, though the exact number has not been finalized.

The announcement also cited the new arena’s location and ability to potentially house so many charging stations as "optimal" because of its proximity to both LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy Airports.