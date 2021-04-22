TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

UBS Arena at Belmont Park construction

By Newsday.com
Print

A look at the latest from the construction site of the Islanders' future home, UBS Arena at Belmont Park. The Islanders’ 17,113-seat hockey arena is scheduled to open October 2021. It is the centerpiece of a $1.3-billion sports-and-entertainment development on the 43-acre parcel of state land adjacent to the Belmont racetrack. The new arena ends the Islanders’ decades-long search for a new home and brings the team back to Long Island full-time, which the team’s ownership has been seeking almost since the day the franchise departed Nassau Coliseum in 2015 for Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Construction site of the UBS Arena is shown
Credit: Chris Ware

Construction site of the UBS Arena is shown April 22, 2021.

Construction site of the UBS Arena is shown
Credit: Chris Ware

Construction site of the UBS Arena is shown April 22, 2021.

Tim Leiweke, partner of the UBS Arena, is
Credit: Chris Ware

Tim Leiweke, partner of the UBS Arena, is shown at the construction site of the UBS Arena April 22, 2021.

Construction site of the UBS Arena is shown
Credit: Chris Ware

Construction site of the UBS Arena is shown April 22, 2021.

Construction site of the UBS Arena is shown
Credit: Chris Ware

Construction site of the UBS Arena is shown April 22, 2021.

Construction site of the UBS Arena is shown
Credit: Chris Ware

Construction site of the UBS Arena is shown April 22, 2021.

Construction of the UBS Arena, currently under construction,
Credit: Pablo Garcia Corradi

Construction of the UBS Arena, currently under construction, on the grounds of Belmont Park, in Elmont, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.

An aerial view of construction of UBS Arena,
Credit: NY Islanders

An aerial view of construction of UBS Arena, the Islanders' new home arena at Belmont Park, in November 2021.

An aerial view of construction of UBS Arena,
Credit: NY Islanders

An aerial view of construction of UBS Arena, the Islanders' new home arena at Belmont Park.

UBS Arena the new home of the New
Credit: Howard Schnapp

A look at the exterior of UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

The bowl inside the UBS Arena the new
Credit: Howard Schnapp

The seating bowl of UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

The bowl inside the UBS Arena the new
Credit: Howard Schnapp

The seating bowl of UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

The bowl inside the UBS Arena the new
Credit: Howard Schnapp

The seating bowl of UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

UBS Arena the new home of the New
Credit: Howard Schnapp

A view of the exterior of UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

The bowl inside the UBS Arena the new
Credit: Howard Schnapp

The seating bowl of UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

The bowl inside the UBS Arena the new
Credit: Howard Schnapp

The seating bowl of UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

The bowl inside the UBS Arena the new
Credit: Howard Schnapp

The seating bowl of UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

UBS Arena, the new home of the Islanders,
Credit: Howard Schnapp

A view of the exterior of UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

UBS Arena the new home of the New
Credit: Howard Schnapp

A view of the exterior of UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

UBS Arena the new home of the New
Credit: Howard Schnapp

A view of the exterior of UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

UBS Arena the new home of the New
Credit: Howard Schnapp

A view of the exterior of UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

Work continues inside the UBS Arena the new
Credit: Howard Schnapp

Work continues inside UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

Work continues inside the UBS Arena the new
Credit: Howard Schnapp

Work continues inside UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

Work continues inside the UBS Arena the new
Credit: Howard Schnapp

Work continues inside UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

Center Ice the UBS Arena the new home
Credit: Howard Schnapp

A view from ice level at UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

Center Ice the UBS Arena the new home
Credit: Howard Schnapp

A view from ice level at UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

Work continues inside the UBS Arena the new
Credit: Howard Schnapp

Work continues inside UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

Center Ice the UBS Arena the new home
Credit: Howard Schnapp

A view from ice level at UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

Center Ice the UBS Arena the new home
Credit: Howard Schnapp

A view from ice level at UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

Loading dock at the UBS Arena the new
Credit: Howard Schnapp

The loading dock is seen at UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

Loading dock at the UBS Arena the new
Credit: Howard Schnapp

The loading dock is seen at UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

Front entry at the UBS Arena the new
Credit: Howard Schnapp

A view of the front entry at UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

Front entry at the UBS Arena the new
Credit: Howard Schnapp

A view of the front entry at UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

Location where the Islanders locker room will be
Credit: Howard Schnapp

The location of the Islanders' dressing room is seen at UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

UBS Arena the new home of the New
Credit: Howard Schnapp

Work continues inside UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

UBS Arena the new home of the New
Credit: Howard Schnapp

Work continues at UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

The brick facade is placed on the UBS
Credit: Howard Schnapp

The brick facade is placed at UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

The Belmont Arena, currently under construction, on the
Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Construction continues on the Islanders' new arena on the grounds of Belmont Park on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.

Construction continues on the Islanders' new arena on
Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Construction continues on the Islanders' new arena on the grounds of Belmont Park on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Elmont.

Construction continues on the Belmont Arena on the
Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Construction continues on the Islanders' new arena on the grounds of Belmont Park on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Elmont.

Construction continues on the Belmont Arena on the
Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Construction continues on the Islanders' new arena on the grounds of Belmont Park on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Elmont.

Construction continues on the Belmont Arena on the
Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Construction continues on the Islanders' new arena on the grounds of Belmont Park on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Elmont.

Construction continues on the Belmont Arena on the
Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Construction continues on the Islanders' new arena on the grounds of Belmont Park on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Elmont.

Construction continues on the Belmont Arena on the
Credit: Newsday

Construction continues on the Islanders' new arena on the grounds of Belmont Park on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Elmont.

Construction continues on the Belmont Arena on the
Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Construction continues on the Islanders' new arena on the grounds of Belmont Park on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Elmont.

Construction continues on the new Islanders arena on
Credit: Newsday

Construction continues on the Islanders' new arena on the grounds of Belmont Park on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Elmont.

Construction continues on the Belmont Arena on the
Credit: Newsday

Construction continues on the Islanders' new arena on the grounds of Belmont Park on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Elmont.

Construction continues on the Belmont Arena on the
Credit: Newsday

Construction continues on the Islanders' new arena on the grounds of Belmont Park on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Elmont.

Construction continues on the Belmont Arena on the
Credit: Newsday

Construction continues on the Islanders' new arena on the grounds of Belmont Park on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Elmont.

Construction continues on the Belmont Arena on the
Credit: Newsday

Construction continues on the Islanders' new arena on the grounds of Belmont Park on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Elmont.

Construction continues at the new Belmont Arena for
Credit: Howard Schnapp

Construction continues at the new Belmont Arena for the New York Islanders on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Elmont.

Construction continues at the new Belmont Arena for
Credit: Howard Schnapp

Construction continues at the new Belmont Arena for the New York Islanders on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Elmont.

Construction continues at the new Belmont Arena for
Credit: Howard Schnapp

Construction continues at the new Belmont Arena for the New York Islanders on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Elmont.

Construction is taking place at the Belmont Park
Credit: Howard Schnapp

Construction is taking place at the Belmont Park arena in Elmont, Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

An aerial photograph showing the construction site of
Credit: Newsday/John Keating

An aerial photograph shows the construction site of the Islanders' future arena at Belmont Park on Monday, March 2, 2020.

An aerial photograph showing the construction site of
Credit: Newsday/John Keating

An aerial photograph shows the construction site of the Islanders' future arena at Belmont Park on Monday, March 2, 2020.

An aerial photograph showing the construction site of
Credit: Newsday/John Keating

An aerial photograph shows the construction site of the Islanders' future arena at Belmont Park on Monday, March 2, 2020.

An aerial photograph showing the construction site of
Credit: Newsday/John Keating

An aerial photograph shows the construction site of the Islanders' future arena at Belmont Park on Monday, March 2, 2020.

An aerial photograph showing the construction site of
Credit: Newsday/John Keating

An aerial photograph shows the construction site of the Islanders' future arena at Belmont Park on Monday, March 2, 2020.

Construction continues at the New York Islanders new
Credit: Howard Schnapp

Construction continues at the Islanders new Belmont arena on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Elmont.

Construction continues at the New York Islanders new
Credit: Howard Schnapp

Construction continues at the Islanders new Belmont arena on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Elmont.

Construction continues at the New York Islanders new
Credit: Howard Schnapp

Construction continues at the Islanders new Belmont arena on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Elmont.

Construction continues at the New York Islanders new
Credit: Howard Schnapp

Construction continues at the Islanders new Belmont arena on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Elmont.

By Newsday.com

Sign up for Newsday’s Islanders texts with a 14-day free trial at newsday.com/islestext.

New York Sports

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 11, 2019,
Glauber: What Douglas does later in draft could define Jets legacy
Jets head coach Robert Saleh appears at his
Saleh: Jets focused on more than just developing a young QB
Gio Urshela #29 of the Yankees takes the
Urshela day-to-day for Yanks with lower-back tightness
Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres reacts while at bat
Yankees' offense a bigger problem than Torres not hustling
Jean-Gabriel Pageau and the Islanders celebrate his goal
For Islanders, the Coliseum is a huge home-ice advantage
Chris Kreider of the Rangers looks on following
Quinn moves slumping Kreider off top line against Flyers
Didn’t find what you were looking for?