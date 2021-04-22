A look at the latest from the construction site of the Islanders' future home, UBS Arena at Belmont Park. The Islanders’ 17,113-seat hockey arena is scheduled to open October 2021. It is the centerpiece of a $1.3-billion sports-and-entertainment development on the 43-acre parcel of state land adjacent to the Belmont racetrack. The new arena ends the Islanders’ decades-long search for a new home and brings the team back to Long Island full-time, which the team’s ownership has been seeking almost since the day the franchise departed Nassau Coliseum in 2015 for Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Construction site of the UBS Arena is shown April 22, 2021.

Construction site of the UBS Arena is shown April 22, 2021.

Tim Leiweke, partner of the UBS Arena, is shown at the construction site of the UBS Arena April 22, 2021.

Construction site of the UBS Arena is shown April 22, 2021.

Construction site of the UBS Arena is shown April 22, 2021.

Construction site of the UBS Arena is shown April 22, 2021.

Construction of the UBS Arena, currently under construction, on the grounds of Belmont Park, in Elmont, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.

An aerial view of construction of UBS Arena, the Islanders' new home arena at Belmont Park, in November 2021.

An aerial view of construction of UBS Arena, the Islanders' new home arena at Belmont Park.

A look at the exterior of UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

The seating bowl of UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

The seating bowl of UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

The seating bowl of UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

A view of the exterior of UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

The seating bowl of UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

The seating bowl of UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

The seating bowl of UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

A view of the exterior of UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

A view of the exterior of UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

A view of the exterior of UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

A view of the exterior of UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

Work continues inside UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

Work continues inside UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

Work continues inside UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

A view from ice level at UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

A view from ice level at UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

Work continues inside UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

A view from ice level at UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

A view from ice level at UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

The loading dock is seen at UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

The loading dock is seen at UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

A view of the front entry at UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

A view of the front entry at UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

The location of the Islanders' dressing room is seen at UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

Work continues inside UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

Work continues at UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

The brick facade is placed at UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the Islanders, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Elmont.

Construction continues on the Islanders' new arena on the grounds of Belmont Park on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.

Construction continues on the Islanders' new arena on the grounds of Belmont Park on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Elmont.

Construction continues on the Islanders' new arena on the grounds of Belmont Park on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Elmont.

Construction continues on the Islanders' new arena on the grounds of Belmont Park on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Elmont.

Construction continues on the Islanders' new arena on the grounds of Belmont Park on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Elmont.

Construction continues on the Islanders' new arena on the grounds of Belmont Park on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Elmont.

Construction continues on the Islanders' new arena on the grounds of Belmont Park on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Elmont.

Construction continues on the Islanders' new arena on the grounds of Belmont Park on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Elmont.

Construction continues on the Islanders' new arena on the grounds of Belmont Park on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Elmont.

Construction continues on the Islanders' new arena on the grounds of Belmont Park on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Elmont.

Construction continues on the Islanders' new arena on the grounds of Belmont Park on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Elmont.

Construction continues on the Islanders' new arena on the grounds of Belmont Park on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Elmont.

Construction continues on the Islanders' new arena on the grounds of Belmont Park on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Elmont.

Construction continues at the new Belmont Arena for the New York Islanders on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Elmont.

Construction continues at the new Belmont Arena for the New York Islanders on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Elmont.

Construction continues at the new Belmont Arena for the New York Islanders on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Elmont.

Construction is taking place at the Belmont Park arena in Elmont, Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

An aerial photograph shows the construction site of the Islanders' future arena at Belmont Park on Monday, March 2, 2020.

An aerial photograph shows the construction site of the Islanders' future arena at Belmont Park on Monday, March 2, 2020.

An aerial photograph shows the construction site of the Islanders' future arena at Belmont Park on Monday, March 2, 2020.

An aerial photograph shows the construction site of the Islanders' future arena at Belmont Park on Monday, March 2, 2020.

An aerial photograph shows the construction site of the Islanders' future arena at Belmont Park on Monday, March 2, 2020.

Construction continues at the Islanders new Belmont arena on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Elmont.

Construction continues at the Islanders new Belmont arena on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Elmont.

Construction continues at the Islanders new Belmont arena on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Elmont.