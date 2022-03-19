TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

UBS Arena finally starting to feel like home to Islanders

Anders Lee of the New York Islanders skates

Anders Lee of the New York Islanders skates against Luke Glendening of the Dallas Stars during the third period at UBS Arena on Saturday, Mar. 19, 2022. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

It was Nickelodeon Day at UBS Arena on Saturday, which made for a largely youthful crowd, and even featured an appropriate visiting opponent in the Dallas Stars, who wore their white-and-slime-green uniforms.

The fact the Islanders won, 4-2, behind a hat trick from Brock Nelson was a bonus, and continued a recent stretch in which their shiny new arena finally is giving them a home-ice advantage.

It was not that way early on, starting with an opener on Nov. 20 that was marred when the roster was hit by a COVID-19 wave at the worst possible time.

The Islanders lost to the Flames that night, 5-2, and went on to go 0-5-2 in their first seven home games. But since then, things have gotten better.

Saturday’s victory made the Islanders 15-12-4 at home. They have won four in a row at UBS.

"It took a while," coach Barry Trotz said before the game, noting that early on the Islanders were no more familiar with the place than were visitors. "It’s just starting to become a little more homefield advantage.

"The first 10 were neutral sites. There wasn’t much advantage. Even though our fan base was good and they filled the rink and they were cheering us on, it wasn’t as big an advantage as the [Nassau] Coliseum.

"We’re becoming more familiar. It’s more routine, and it feels right. We’re having a little more success . . . We just didn’t have that at the start. Hopefully we can create that environment for years to come."

Notes & quotes: The Islanders had a video tribute and a moment of silence before the game for former Islander Jean Potvin, who died on Tuesday . . . Casey Cizikas fell to the ice after taking a slapshot to his neck, but he stayed in the game.

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

New York Sports

Frank Vatrano #77 of the New York Rangers
Vatrano plays second game with Rangers without benefit of a practice
New York Mets infielder Francisco Lindor at spring
After shortstop frenzy, Lindor still has record contract 
Free agent shortstop Carlos Correa signed on March
Lennon: The Yankees got outbid for Correa by . . . the Twins?
New York Mets infielder Pete Alonso at spring
Alonso believes Mets' culture will be changed on field
Josh Donaldson homers for the Yankees against the
Donaldson works on process, gets big results
New York Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello watches
Gross: Lamoriello wasn't in a hurry to make trades
Didn’t find what you were looking for?