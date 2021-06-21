UBS Arena sells out its Islanders general admission season tickets for inaugural season
TAMPA, Fla. — The Islanders on Monday announced a sellout of the more than 12,000 general admission season tickets for the inaugural season at the $1.2 billion UBS Arena at Belmont Park, targeted to open in November with a hockey capacity of 17,113.
"This milestone marks exponential growth in our season-ticket base over the last number of years," said Mike Cosentino, the Islanders senior vice president of sales and ticketing.
The team also announced that 50 of the 56 suites have been sold and less than 250 tickets remained for the upscale Dime Club.
