UBS Arena sells out its Islanders general admission season tickets for inaugural season

Construction continues at UBS Arena, the future home

Construction continues at UBS Arena, the future home of the New York Islanders NHL hockey team, in Elmont, N.Y., Thursday, June 3, 2021. Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
TAMPA, Fla. — The Islanders on Monday announced a sellout of the more than 12,000 general admission season tickets for the inaugural season at the $1.2 billion UBS Arena at Belmont Park, targeted to open in November with a hockey capacity of 17,113.

"This milestone marks exponential growth in our season-ticket base over the last number of years," said Mike Cosentino, the Islanders senior vice president of sales and ticketing.

The team also announced that 50 of the 56 suites have been sold and less than 250 tickets remained for the upscale Dime Club.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John's and MLB.

