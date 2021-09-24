Be prepared to bring a proof of vaccination status or a negative COVID-19 test result along with a ticket to attend an Islanders’ game when UBS Arena at Belmont Park finally opens.

The Islanders announced on Friday that, following state guidelines, "All guests ages 5 and up will be required to present proof of full vaccination status or proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter the venue."

The team added that the protocols were subject to change based on further guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state and Nassau County.

The Islanders open their new, $1.1 billion home on Nov. 20 against the Calgary Flames.

ESPN reported on Friday the Islanders were one of eight teams in the 32-team NHL that will require either proof of vaccination or a negative test result. ESPN reported the Rangers will be one of 10 teams to only allow vaccinated fans to their games at Madison Square Garden.

ESPN also reported the Islanders and Rangers are among four teams requiring both a mask and a negative COVID-19 test for children 12 and under.