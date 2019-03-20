Wednesday is Valtteri Filppula’s 35th birthday, but it isn’t a happy one.

The Islanders’ versatile and valued third-line center wasn’t out for practice at Northwell Health Ice Center. The Islanders announced during the session that he’s out for the next four weeks with an upper-body injury. There are only nine games and about 2 1/2 weeks left in the regular season. Metropolitan-leading Washington leads the Islanders by two points heading into its game against NHL-leading Tampa Bay Wednesday night.

Filppula has produced 15 goals and 14 assists, and is plus-17. He also kills penalties and has been used on the power play. But he left Tuesday night’s 5-0 loss to Boston at the Coliseum about midway through the first period after the Bruins’ Connor Clifton appeared to crunch Filppula’s left shoulder into the glass behind the Boston net. The first-year Islander skated off favoring that arm and didn’t return.

“Obviously, Fil, I think he’s been a really productive player for us, a very useful player,” coach Barry Trotz said. “I thought he was playing really well. We’ll miss him, but the next guy will have to step up and get it done.”

Trotz said he had “a little bit of a plan going forward here” as to who the next guy up would be, but he didn’t specify, saying, “It may be by committee a little bit.”

Tom Kuhnhackl practiced in that spot. Afterward, Trotz mentioned third-line right wing Leo Komarov as someone who has played in the middle a little, too. After the Boston game, Trotz also mentioned Josh Bailey possibly moving from wing. He also again didn’t rule out calling up help from Bridgeport.

In addition, the Islanders announced that first-line right wing Jordan Eberle is day to day with an upper body injury. Andrew Ladd practiced in his spot. But Trotz said Eberle was going to at least travel with the team to Montreal for Thursday night’s game.

Cal Clutterbuck left the Boston game in the second period with an upper-body injury, but the fourth-line right wing returned for practice.