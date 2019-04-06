WASHINGTON – Valtteri Filppula was expected to miss four weeks with a hyperextended left elbow. Instead, he returned to the Islanders’ lineup in less than three weeks and will be available for the start of the playoffs.

The third-line center expects to play in Saturday night’s regular-season finale against the Capitals at Capital One Arena after exiting in the first period of a 5-0 loss to the Bruins at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum on March 19. He missed eight games.

“I’m definitely happy it didn’t take as long as we thought,” Filppula said. “It’s nice to get one game in and get back to playing again. Nothing is going to compare to what the playoffs are going to be but it’s nice to get skating again and playing and feeling the puck during the game.”

Filppula’s return allows Leo Komarov to move back to his natural spot on right wing on a line with Anthony Beauvillier after centering it for four games following a hand injury to Filppula’s replacement, Tanner Fritz.

“It’s a little bit of a comfort zone for us,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said. “Leo has done a fabulous job of going in that center ice role, an area we’re a little lean. So, if it happens to anyone else, we know Leo can do it.”

Jennings Trophy

The Islanders had allowed an NHL-low 196 goals with the Stars next at 202 heading into Saturday’s season finales. That put the Islanders' goalie tandem of Robin Lehner and Thomas Greiss in line to share the William M. Jennings Trophy, given to the goalie or goalies on the team allowing the fewest goals who have played a minimum of 25 games.

Billy Smith and Roland Melanson, in 1982-83, were the only Islanders goalies to win the trophy.

“It’s a great accomplishment for the whole team,” Greiss said.

Greiss entered Saturday 23-14-2 with a 2.28 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage while Lehner was 24-13-5 with a 2.13 GAA and .928 save percentage.