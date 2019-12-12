SUNRISE, Fla. – If a request is made, the Islanders will consider loaning players either from the NHL or AHL rosters to their respective national teams for the upcoming World Junior Championships.

But president and general Lou Lamoriello told Newsday any decisions likely will not be made until the end of next week. The tournament will be held Dec. 26-Jan. 5 in the Czech Republic.

“They have to be selected to be chosen,” Lamoriello said. “I don’t make that decision.”

Forward Oliver Wahlstrom and defenseman Bode Wilde, on the AHL roster in Bridgeport, still could be candidates for Team USA, while rookie defenseman Noah Dobson could be a consideration for Team Canada.

“Our stance on our players for any country is the same,” Lamoriello said. “It depends on the situation with our NHL team, where we are with injuries, where they are on the depth charts. All decisions will be made last-minute.”

Lamoriello said it does benefit the players to participate but added his job is to ensure what’s best for the Islanders.

“We’re in contact with the countries so all parties know what the status of everything is,” Lamoriello said. “At the appropriate time, the decision will be made. Without question, it will be made through the eyes of what’s best for the organization and understanding the development process. The NHL team will be the priority.”

Leddy remains out

Defenseman Nick Leddy (lower body) missed his second straight so Dobson played in his ninth NHL game on Thursday night against the Panthers at BB&T Center.

“He’s progressing quite well,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said of Leddy.

The first season of Dobson’s entry-level contract officially willbe “burned” once he plays in his 10th game.

Isles files

Forward Leo Komarov again was the healthy scratch…The franchise record goalie rotation to start the season extended to 30 games with Thomas Greiss getting the start.