Zach Parise would like to be back for a second season with the Islanders, even though he’s not sure whether he’ll still be with the team past Monday’s NHL trade deadline.

"I’d love to, yeah," the impending unrestricted free agent said before the Islanders faced the playoff-bound Rangers on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden to conclude a two-game road trip. "I really have enjoyed being with this team and these players. It’s been a blast, really."

But the Islanders, who dropped 19 points behind the Capitals for the final playoff spot after Tuesday night’s, 4-3, eight-round shootout loss in Washington, are all but certain to miss the playoffs for the first time in four seasons under president and general manager Lou Lamoriello and coach Barry Trotz.

That has naturally led to speculation as to whether Lamoriello — who selected Parise 17th overall in 2003 for the Devils after then-Islanders GM Mike Milbury picked Robert Nilsson two slots earlier — would look to trade him by Monday’s deadline. Fellow impending UFAs Cal Clutterbuck and defensemen Zdeno Chara and Andy Greene and, possibly, goalie Semyon Varlamov could also be shopped.

Lamoriello brought Parise to the Islanders, where his late father J.P. Parise played from 1975-78, on a one-year, $750,000 deal after the Wild bought out the final four seasons of his 13-year, $98 million pact.

"We’ll see what happens but, no, I haven’t had any discussions about that," Parise said when asked whether Lamoriello has approached him about the upcoming trade deadline. "And maybe we will, maybe we won’t. But it’s out of my hands. Even if I did have those discussions, I probably wouldn’t be vocal about it. I’m not overly concerned about it right now."

Parise likely has trade value because he has proven he can still be an effective NHL player, albeit in a different role even as he struggled to produce offensively earlier this season. He had one goal in his first 33 games but entered Thursday with eight goals and 16 assists in 57 games, one of three Islanders to play in all their games.

He was a top-six forward through most of his seasons with the Wild and Devils, usually among the team’s scoring leaders. Trotz has mainly used Parise in a third-line role, though also as a net-front presence on the power play. Parise was on Mathew Barzal’s left wing along with Oliver Wahlstrom for a third straight game on Thursday.

Trotz has frequently praised Parise for his willingness to play any role that’s required, joking he would strap on the goalie pads if asked.

Parise, 37, said it has not been a hard adjustment.

"Loved it," Parise said. "Let’s be honest here, I was out of the lineup 12 months ago. To have the opportunity that they’ve given me, I’ve tried, as best I can, to take advantage of it and I’ve loved every minute of it. They put me in good spots and I don’t care where my name is on the board. You adjust to whatever spot they put you in, whether it’s center, right wing, first line, fourth line. I’ve been all over and it’s been awesome."

Parise’s family legacy with the Islanders has been brought up frequently with him. He acknowledges the connection but said his enjoyment at being an Islander comes separately.

"It’s just the experience with this group," Parise said. "It’s really been fun and unique and it’s fun to come into the rink every day and playing with these guys. Of course, we’d love to be in a different position than we are right now. But the experience has really been awesome."