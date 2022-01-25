Zach Parise, as he notched just one goal through his first 32 games with the Islanders, assured his teammates he’s a "second-half player."

He’s certainly making that case on the ice.

Parise now has a two-game goal streak as his rising shot from the slot off the rush proved the winner in the Islanders’ 4-3 victory over the reeling Flyers on Tuesday night at UBS Arena as they continued a seven-game homestand.

Ilya Sorokin overcame a shaky start to make 14 saves as the Islanders (15-14-6) moved back into sixth-place in the Metropolitan Division while improving to 10-4-1 since Dec. 7.

They have now beaten the Flyers eight straight times, including sweeping a home-and-home series last week that included a 4-3, nine-round shootout at Philadelphia this past Tuesday.

The last-place Flyers (13-22-8), who took a 2-0 lead in the first period, lost a franchise-record 13th straight game.

Parise, who also had an assist, ripped his shot past a mediocre Martin Jones (29 saves) at 11:51 of the third period. He has two goals and an assist in his last two games and three goals and nine assists for the season.

The Islanders are now 13-2-2 when scoring three or more goals, as they’ve done in nine of their last 11 games.

"The way we’re built, we’ve got some real good players but I don’t think we have the complement of four or five guys that are megastars," coach Barry Trotz said. "We don’t have that, so we’ve got to spread out the wealth. We rely on our system."

The Flyers were able to tie it at 3 at 1:30 of the third period despite the Islanders’ dominant second period. Gerry Mayhew, skating out of the left corner, got around defenseman Noah Dobson and to the front of the crease to beat Sorokin over his blocker.

The Flyers scored on two of their first four shots, including Claude Giroux’s fling at the crease along the goal line from the right corner for a 1-0 lead just 57 seconds in as the puck deflected in off the inside of Sorokin’s pad. Defenseman Justin Braun made it 2-0 at 12:48 with a shot from the right point that deflected twice on its way to the far post.

But Dobson halved the lead just 49 seconds later with a shot from the right point past Oliver Wahlstrom’s screen. Wahlstrom was a healthy scratch in Saturday’s 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs after being benched for the third period of Friday’s 4-0 victory over the Coyotes as Trotz seeks more consistency from the sharpshooter.

Mathew Barzal fed captain Anders Lee on the rush to tie it at 2 at 18:15 of the first period. Lee started the game on Brock Nelson’s left wing but Trotz quickly flip-flopped Anthony Beauvillier with Lee.

The Islanders outshot the Flyers, 14-4, in the second period and Barzal made it 3-2 on the power play at 5:42 with a top-shelf shot from low in the left circle off Parise’s feed from the far post.