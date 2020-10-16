The Carolina Hurricanes have added some Long Island flavor to their roster.

The 'Canes inked Freeport native Jeremy Bracco to a one-year, two-way contract, the team announced Friday. Bracco will earn $700,000 at the NHL level or $100,000 at the AHL level, the team said.

Bracco was one of three forwards signed to a two-way deal by Carolina on Friday, along with David Gust and Sheldon Rempal.

"Jeremy, David and Sheldon are three talented, young players that we are excited to add and strengthen our organizational depth," Hurricanes GM Don Waddell said in a statement.

Bracco, a 23-year-old forward, has yet to appear in an NHL game. He has 145 points (32 goals, 113 assists) in 169 career games with the AHL Toronto Marlies and won a title with the club in 2018, but was not tendered a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent.

Bracco played high school hockey at Portledge in Locust Valley before joining the USA Hockey National Team Development Program. He was taken 61st overall in the 2015 NHL draft by the Maple Leafs and had committed to play at Boston College but left after five games to play in the Ontario Hockey League. He won an OHL title with the Windsor Spitfires in 2017.

He assisted on the overtime game-winning goal against Finland for Team USA in the gold medal game of the 2015 IIHF World U18 Championships. He also was a member of Team USA's gold-medal team in the 2017 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship alongside two other Long Islanders and eventual NHL players: Long Beach's Charlie McAvoy (Bruins) and Jericho's Adam Fox (Rangers).