By The Associated Press
John Tavares had the first four-goal game of his career and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Florida Panthers 7-5 Monday night. Tavares, who signed a seven-year, $77 million contract with the Leafs in free agency on July 1, has 45 goals this season, the most by a player in his first season with the franchise. Tavares, who also has nine three-goal games since being drafted first overall by the New York Islanders in 2009, moved into second place in goals this season, three behind Washington’s Alex Ovechkin. Zach Hyman had a goal and two assists, and Patrick Marleau and Jake Muzzin also scored for Toronto. Mitch Marner had three assists, while Morgan Rielly and William Nylander each finished with two assists.

