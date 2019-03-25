John Tavares had the first four-goal game of his career and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Florida Panthers 7-5 Monday night. Tavares, who signed a seven-year, $77 million contract with the Leafs in free agency on July 1, has 45 goals this season, the most by a player in his first season with the franchise. Tavares, who also has nine three-goal games since being drafted first overall by the New York Islanders in 2009, moved into second place in goals this season, three behind Washington’s Alex Ovechkin. Zach Hyman had a goal and two assists, and Patrick Marleau and Jake Muzzin also scored for Toronto. Mitch Marner had three assists, while Morgan Rielly and William Nylander each finished with two assists.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.