John Tavares and Josh Bailey of the Islanders were selected Wednesday for the NHL All-Star Game, to be held Jan. 28 in Tampa. Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist also was named to the team.

Tavares, who leads the Islanders in points and is tied for sixth in the league with 51 points, will be making his fifth career All-Star Game appearance.

Bailey, who is tied for eighth in the league with 50 points through 42 games — just five points off his best season total — will be making his first appearance at the All-Star Game. He missed Sunday’s game with a lower-body injury but should be healthy in time to for the All-Star Game.

Bailey is only the second Islander besides Tavares to be selected for the event since the Isles captain entered the league in 2009-10 — Jaroslav Halak was selected along with Tavares during the 2014-15 season.

Lundqvist is 19-10-4 with a 2.52 goals-against average and two shutouts this season. He will be making his fourth appearance at the All-Star Game and first since 2012. Lundqvist also made the All-Star Game in 2009 and 2011.

The All-Star Game format is the same as it’s been the past two years, with 11 players selected from each division to play a four-team, three-on-three tournament along with the Saturday skills competition.

Despite currently sitting outside the East playoff picture, the Islanders had two other legitimate All-Star candidates. Anders Lee is third in the league with 25 goals and Mathew Barzal leads all NHL rookies with 26 assists.

The host Lightning, who lead the league with 31 wins and 65 points, had the most players selected with center Steven Stamkos, winger Nikita Kucherov, defenseman Victor Hedman and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy picked for the Atlantic Division team.