Kaapo Kakko scores twice, Finland wins opener at world hockey championships

Kakko, 18, is widely considered to be one of the top two prospects in next month's NHL draft.

Finland's Kaapo Kakko, up, celebrates with Harri Pesonen, down, after scoring his side's third goal during the Ice Hockey World Championships group A match between Finland and Canada at the Steel Arena in Kosice, Slovakia, Friday, May 10, 2019. Photo Credit: AP/Petr David Josek

By The Associated Press
KOSICE, Slovakia — Kaapo Kakko scored twice, including an empty-net goal with 34 seconds left, to lift Finland to a 3-1 win Friday over Canada in the opener for both teams at the men's world hockey championship.

Kakko, 18, is widely considered to be one of the top two prospects in next month's NHL draft. The Rangers pick second overall.

Arttu Ilomaki had a tiebreaking goal early in the third period and Kevin Lankinen finished with 20 saves for the Finns.

Canada's Jonathan Marchessault tied the game midway through the first period and Matt Murray stopped 24 shots. The Canadians opened the tournament a day after Hockey Canada and the Toronto Maple Leafs agreed to hold John Tavares out because of his oblique injury.

In another game, Evgeny Dadonov had two goals and Nikita Kucherov scored one to help Russia beat Norway 5-2.

The U.S. was scheduled to play Slovakia while Sweden faced the Czechs later Friday.

