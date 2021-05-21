TODAY'S PAPER
Leafs captain John Tavares leaves hospital; out indefinitely

Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares (91) receives

Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares (91) receives attention from a trainer after being injured during the first period against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
TORONTO - Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was discharged from the hospital Friday, one day after leaving the ice on a stretcher following a knee to his head. The team said he will be out indefinitely.

Tavares was kept overnight at St. Michael's Hospital and is now resting at home under the supervision of team doctors, the team said. He was examined by the hospital's neurosurgical team and the club's medical director.

The 30-year-old center crashed into Montreal's Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period of Thursday's playoff series opener and was hit in the head by Corey Perry's knee as he fell. Tavares gave a thumbs-up as he was wheeled off the ice.

The Canadians won 2-1, with Game 2 on Saturday in Toronto.

