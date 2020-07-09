TODAY'S PAPER
81° Good Evening
SEARCH
81° Good Evening
SportsHockey

Devils introduce Lindy Ruff as their new head coach

In this Jan. 14, 2017, file photo, then-Dallas

In this Jan. 14, 2017, file photo, then-Dallas Stars head coach Lindy Ruff watches play against the Minnesota Wild in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas.  Credit: AP/LM Otero

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
Print

Former Rangers assistant coach Lindy Ruff was introduced by the Devils as their new head coach Thursday, in a Zoom teleconference in which the Devils also removed the interim tag from Tom Fitzgerald and named him their permanent general manager.

Devils co-owner David Blitzer said Fitzgerald, who took over as interim GM after Ray Shero was fired in January, performed well in that role and was allowed to take the lead in selecting the new coach to replace John Hynes, who had been fired in December. Fitzgerald said Ruff, an assistant since 2017 with the Rangers, was the choice because he was looking for someone who had NHL head coaching experience and would be a good teacher for a young Devils team.

“Someone who’s been there, done that, and could walk into a room and actually grab the attention of our young team,’’ Fitzgerald said.

Ruff, 60, coached the Buffalo Sabres for 15 years, including a trip to the Stanley Cup Final in his second season at the helm in the 1998-99 season. He won Coach of the Year honors in 2005-06. 

He coached the Dallas Stars for four seasons before he was let go in 2017. After he was fired he joined Alain Vigneault’s staff with the Rangers as an assistant, and after Vigneault was fired a year later, he stayed on as an assistant for David Quinn the last two seasons.

Ruff thanked the Rangers for the opportunity to be part of the organization, and called his time with the team “a rebuild.’’ He said he enjoyed being able to work individually with the young Rangers defensemen in a way he couldn’t when he was a head coach. He said during his time as an assistant he learned better how to communicate with young players.

“I think when I went to New York, my first thought was, ‘This may be a year, and I’ll get back behind the bench’ [as a head coach],’’ he said. “I think sometimes you need a break. I looked at this as a break; I looked at this as an opportunity to get better; to challenge myself to communicate better with younger players . . . to really have fun as an assistant coach.’’

The Rangers, who open training camp Monday and will be among the 12 teams going to Toronto for the NHL’s 2019-20 restart, will bring up Hartford Wolf Pack assistant coach Gord Murphy to take over Ruff’s responsibilities.

Colin Stephenson, Newsday sports writer covering the New

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Mets player Jeff McNeil during a baseball workout Even in shortened season, McNeil would relish hitting .400
NYCB Live's Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, shown on Sources: Belmont Park's operator expresses interest in running Coliseum
Aaron Judge of the Yankees works out on Boone says Judge, all Yankees free to speak out on issues
Fans pose below the NHL league logo at NHL reportedly to begin 2020-21 season on Dec. 1
Mets fans in the sixth inning against the Mets to open 2021 season in Washington
REUNION, FLORIDA - JULY 09: Keaton Parks #55 Rusty NYCFC drops MLS is Back opener to Union
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search