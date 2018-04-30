Lou Lamoriello is no longer the Maple Leafs general manager.

But despite last week’s media speculation Lamoriello could be a candidate to join the Islanders in an executive role if his three-season tenure as Toronto GM was up, for now, the ex-Devils president and GM said on Monday it was his intention to remain in an advisory role with the Maple Leafs.

“First of all, my responsibility is right here with the Toronto Maple Leafs,” Lamoriello said on a conference call Monday after it was announced he would not continue as the team’s GM.

The 75-year-old Lamoriello’s contract with the Maple Leafs included three seasons as the GM and then two additional seasons as a senior advisor to president Brendan Shanahan.

“I made an agreement and a decision three years ago and it is my intent to honor that,” Lamoriello said. “It was this morning Brendan and I had a conversation. Really, there are no other thoughts in my mind at this point.”

Still, Lamoriello’s history may indicate otherwise.

Lamoriello relinquished his role as Devils GM as Ray Shero was hired to replace him on May 4, 2015, but remained the team president, saying at that time he had been considering stepping aside for a while.

However, Lamoriello’s reduced role did not last long as he left the Devils to become the Maple Leafs GM on July 23, 2015.

Lamoriello would not speculate on his long-term future with the Maple Leafs on the conference call.

“I wish I could give you that answer,” Lamoriello said. “I haven’t even given it any thought. If your health is good, you feel good and you enjoy the people around you, you do something. And that would be the intent.”

Lamoriello does have ties to the Islanders, whose ownership has stated it is reviewing the hockey operations department. Garth Snow has been the GM since July 18, 2006, but the Islanders have made the playoffs just four times, winning one series, and missed the postseason two years in a row.

Lamoriello’s son, Chris, has been the Islanders’ assistant GM since August 2016. The organization’s goaltending development coach, Chris Terreri, was a Devils goalie twice during Lamoriello’s tenure in New Jersey.