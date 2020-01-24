TODAY'S PAPER
37° Good Evening
SEARCH
37° Good Evening
SportsHockey

Islanders center Mathew Barzal is fastest skater in NHL skills competition

Mathew Barzal #13 of the Islanders reacts after

Mathew Barzal #13 of the Islanders reacts after competing in the Bridgestone NHL Fastest Skater during the 2020 NHL All-Star Skills Competition at Enterprise Center on January 24, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri. Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

By Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com @AlbaneseLaura
Print

ST. LOUIS — In many respects, Mathew Barzal streaked into prominence quite a while ago. Friday, he did it officially.

The Islanders’ first-line center, appearing in his second straight All-Star Game, unseated three-time champion Connor McDavid in the Bridgestone NHL’s fastest skater competition during this All-Star weekend skills competition at the Enterprise Center.

Barzal, an electric current on skates, completed his loop in 13.175 seconds, just nicking the the Oilers’ McDavid, who came in at 13.215. Barzal and McDavid were the final two to go.

Up until then, the Rangers’ Chris Kreider, in his first All-Star appearance, held the lead. He skated first and set the tone, with a time of 13.509. Kreider was McDavid’s pick to win it all. That said, McDavid knew Barzal would be a handful, and expressed as much a few hours before taking the ice.

“He flies,” McDavid said of Barzal before the competition. “He skates like the wind. He’s definitely a player who’s fun to watch and I have fun watching him.”

Friday’s skills competition was also notable in its increased involvement with women’s hockey. For the first time, the All-Star game included Canadian and American women’s All-Stars, who competed with each other in a 3-on-3.

Kendall Coyne Schofield, who made history last year by competing in the men’s fastest skater competition, said she hopes this is a sign of things to come.

“I think when you watch the women’s game, there are perceptions that maybe it’s slower or maybe it’s not as physical or maybe they’re not as talented, they’re not as big,” Schofield said. “We’ve heard it our whole life. But I would say we’re equally as entertaining...I think when the fans watch the game, they’ll see 20 incredible women out there and hopefully encourage them to watch (more).”

Newsday sports writer Laura Albanese.

Laura Albanese is a general assignment sports reporter; she began at Newsday in 2007 as an intern.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Newsday sportswriter Laura Albanese discusses what NHL commissioner Albanese talks Bettman's comments on Isles at the Coliseum
Kevin Knox II of the Knicks tries to Knicks erase 12-point deficit before falling to Raptors
Eli Manning retirement press conference at the field Empire State Building to light up in honor of Eli Manning
Commissioner Gary Bettman speaks to the media prior Bettman still noncommittal on Islanders games at Coliseum
Wally Backman speaks with reporters after his not Ex-Met Wally Backman found not guilty in harassment case
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones during a press conference Jones, Judge get firsthand look at what Eli meant to Giants
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search