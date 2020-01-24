ST. LOUIS — In many respects, Mathew Barzal streaked into prominence quite a while ago. Friday, he did it officially.

The Islanders’ first-line center, appearing in his second straight All-Star Game, unseated three-time champion Connor McDavid in the Bridgestone NHL’s fastest skater competition during this All-Star weekend skills competition at the Enterprise Center.

Barzal, an electric current on skates, completed his loop in 13.175 seconds, just nicking the the Oilers’ McDavid, who came in at 13.215. Barzal and McDavid were the final two to go.

Up until then, the Rangers’ Chris Kreider, in his first All-Star appearance, held the lead. He skated first and set the tone, with a time of 13.509. Kreider was McDavid’s pick to win it all. That said, McDavid knew Barzal would be a handful, and expressed as much a few hours before taking the ice.

“He flies,” McDavid said of Barzal before the competition. “He skates like the wind. He’s definitely a player who’s fun to watch and I have fun watching him.”

Friday’s skills competition was also notable in its increased involvement with women’s hockey. For the first time, the All-Star game included Canadian and American women’s All-Stars, who competed with each other in a 3-on-3.

Kendall Coyne Schofield, who made history last year by competing in the men’s fastest skater competition, said she hopes this is a sign of things to come.

“I think when you watch the women’s game, there are perceptions that maybe it’s slower or maybe it’s not as physical or maybe they’re not as talented, they’re not as big,” Schofield said. “We’ve heard it our whole life. But I would say we’re equally as entertaining...I think when the fans watch the game, they’ll see 20 incredible women out there and hopefully encourage them to watch (more).”