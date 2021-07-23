TODAY'S PAPER
NHL Draft: Calgary Flames select LI's Matt Coronato with 13th overall pick

With the 13th pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, the Calgary Flames select Matthew Coronato at the NHL Network studios on Friday in Secaucus, N.J. Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

Matt Coronato became one of the highest-selected players from Long Island in NHL Draft history when the Flames selected the Huntington right wing 13th overall on Friday night.

The 18-year-old Coronato, who grew up rooting for the Islanders, spent the past two seasons playing Tier 1 junior hockey for the Chicago Steel (USHL).

The Canadiens selected Mike Komisarek of West Islip seventh overall in 2001. Syosset’s Eric Nystrom, the son of Islanders’ four-time Stanley Cup-champion Bobby Nystrom, was taken 10th overall by the Flames in 2002.

Current Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy of Long Beach was selected 14th overall in 2016. Smithtown’s Christopher Higgins was also chosen 14th overall by the Canadiens in 2002.

The 5-10, 183-pound Coronato scored 48 goals — the fourth highest single-season goal total in USHL history — and added 37 assists in 51 games last season. He added nine goals and four assists as Chicago won the league’s championship and was named the USHL forward of the year.

Coronato is committed to Harvard for next season.

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

