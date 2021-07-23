Matt Coronato became one of the highest-selected players from Long Island in NHL Draft history when the Flames selected the Huntington right wing 13th overall on Friday night.

The 18-year-old Coronato, who grew up rooting for the Islanders, spent the past two seasons playing Tier 1 junior hockey for the Chicago Steel (USHL).

The Canadiens selected Mike Komisarek of West Islip seventh overall in 2001. Syosset’s Eric Nystrom, the son of Islanders’ four-time Stanley Cup-champion Bobby Nystrom, was taken 10th overall by the Flames in 2002.

Current Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy of Long Beach was selected 14th overall in 2016. Smithtown’s Christopher Higgins was also chosen 14th overall by the Canadiens in 2002.

The 5-10, 183-pound Coronato scored 48 goals — the fourth highest single-season goal total in USHL history — and added 37 assists in 51 games last season. He added nine goals and four assists as Chicago won the league’s championship and was named the USHL forward of the year.

Coronato is committed to Harvard for next season.