Both the NHL Board of Governors and the NHL Players’ Association executive board have voted to approve a truncated, 56-game regular season beginning Jan. 13 with the schedule to be released either Tuesday or Wednesday.

But there are still uncertainties.

For instance, the Board of Governors, during its Sunday meeting, tabled the issue of where the NHL’s seven Canadian teams can play pending further discussion with provincial health and government officials. British Columbia, in particular, has so far indicated it is not willing to have teams travel in and out of the province, which would force the Canucks to find a temporary home or force the Canadian teams to play in one hub city.

The San Jose Sharks will reportedly conduct their training camp and start the season in Arizona because of Santa Clara County restrictions to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, the start of the regular season could be pushed back one to two weeks based on rising COVID-19 numbers.

The NHLPA’s executive board met on Friday night after the sides reached a tentative agreement earlier that day.

The return-to-play plan for the 31 teams involves four divisions, including one for all seven Canadian teams, with all play within the division. The Islanders, Rangers, Devils, Bruins, Sabres, Flyers, Penguins and Capitals will comprise the East Division.

Training camps will open Jan. 3 except for the seven teams that did not participate in the postseason — the Devils, Ducks, Kings, Senators, Sabres, Red Wings and Sharks — who can begin practicing Dec. 31.

Teams can invite 36 skaters and an unlimited number of goalies to training camps. The roster maximum remains 23 players, but there will also be a taxi squad of four to six players that will travel and practice with the team. Teams must have at least three goalies, including the taxi squad.

The opt-out deadline for players is Thursday for the teams that did not qualify for the postseason and Dec. 27 for the other 24 teams.

Group 2 restricted free agents, such as the Islanders’ Mathew Barzal, must be signed by Feb. 11 in order to play this season.

The trade deadline will be April 12, the regular season will end on May 8 and the last possible day for the Stanley Cup Final will be July 15.

The NHL will conduct its expansion draft on July 21 — the Seattle Kraken will join as the 32nd franchise in 2021-22 — and the NHL Draft will be July 23-24. The free-agent market will open on July 28.