LAS VEGAS — No one who follows the NHL would deny that Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson is an effective player who can play a physical role, while also scoring goals and even killing penalties. But would anyone ever imagine the notorious Wilson playing in an All-Star Game?

"It’s an experience that, when I got offered the opportunity, I was very honored and privileged,’’ Wilson said at the media availability Friday, before the NHL’s All-Star Skills Competition at T-Mobile Arena. "These are the best players in our sport, the best game in the world. So, it’s a lot of fun. And it’s great to see the guys. You know the people in this game are a huge part of what I enjoy about it. So meeting the guys, crossing paths with guys that I’ve known, or don’t know. It’s amazing. It’s a really cool experience and just going to try and soak it all in.’’

Wilson got the opportunity to play in the All-Star Game because his Washington Capitals linemate, Alexander Ovechkin, was a last-minute scratch after testing positive for COVID-19. Wilson was chosen to replace Ovechkin on the Metropolitan Division squad for the 3-on-3 All-Star format, and assigned to take part in the Hardest Shot competition.

Wilson, infamous for his physical play and sometimes over-the-edge hits (including his body slam of a helmetless Artemi Panarin against the Rangers last May) was asked if he planned on hitting anyone in the All-Star Game.

"I don’t think the guys would be too happy about that,’’ he said. "But no, there’s a lot of great guys here, and I think it’s going to be a lot of fun. And they’ll be flying around out there and making plays and stuff, and I’ll just try and keep up and do my best.’’

All-Star files

The Rangers’ Chris Kreider went first in the first event of the Skills competition, the Fastest Skater contest, and the 30-year-old ended up third fastest with a time of 13.664 seconds. St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou won the event with a time of 13.550 seconds. Adrian Kempe, of the L.A. Kings was second with a time of 13.585 seconds, while three-time champion Connor McDavid, of the Edmonton Oilers, finished fourth with a time of 13.690… Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech was entered in the hardest shot competition… The league announced that the 2023 All-Star Game will be held at Florida Live Arena, in Sunrise, Fla., on the weekend of Feb. 3-4. The 2023 Winter Classic will be held at Fenway Park and feature the Boston Bruins against an opponent to be announced. The Carolina Hurricanes will host a Stadium Series game in Carter-Finley Stadium, home of the N.C. State Wolfpack, next season.