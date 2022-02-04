TODAY'S PAPER
SportsHockey

Capitals tough guy Tom Wilson honored to be an All-Star

Tom Wilson of the Capitals yells at the

Tom Wilson of the Capitals yells at the Rangers bench after taking a second-period penalty at Madison Square Garden on May 3. Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
Print

LAS VEGAS — No one who follows the NHL would deny that Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson is an effective player who can play a physical role, while also scoring goals and even killing penalties. But would anyone ever imagine the notorious Wilson playing in an All-Star Game?

"It’s an experience that, when I got offered the opportunity, I was very honored and privileged,’’ Wilson said at the media availability Friday, before the NHL’s All-Star Skills Competition at T-Mobile Arena. "These are the best players in our sport, the best game in the world. So, it’s a lot of fun. And it’s great to see the guys. You know the people in this game are a huge part of what I enjoy about it. So meeting the guys, crossing paths with guys that I’ve known, or don’t know. It’s amazing. It’s a really cool experience and just going to try and soak it all in.’’

Wilson got the opportunity to play in the All-Star Game because his Washington Capitals linemate, Alexander Ovechkin, was a last-minute scratch after testing positive for COVID-19. Wilson was chosen to replace Ovechkin on the Metropolitan Division squad for the 3-on-3 All-Star format, and assigned to take part in the Hardest Shot competition.

Wilson, infamous for his physical play and sometimes over-the-edge hits (including his body slam of a helmetless Artemi Panarin against the Rangers last May) was asked if he planned on hitting anyone in the All-Star Game.

"I don’t think the guys would be too happy about that,’’ he said. "But no, there’s a lot of great guys here, and I think it’s going to be a lot of fun. And they’ll be flying around out there and making plays and stuff, and I’ll just try and keep up and do my best.’’

All-Star files

The Rangers’ Chris Kreider went first in the first event of the Skills competition, the Fastest Skater contest, and the 30-year-old ended up third fastest with a time of 13.664 seconds. St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou won the event with a time of 13.550 seconds. Adrian Kempe, of the L.A. Kings was second with a time of 13.585 seconds, while three-time champion Connor McDavid, of the Edmonton Oilers, finished fourth with a time of 13.690… Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech was entered in the hardest shot competition… The league announced that the 2023 All-Star Game will be held at Florida Live Arena, in Sunrise, Fla., on the weekend of Feb. 3-4. The 2023 Winter Classic will be held at Fenway Park and feature the Boston Bruins against an opponent to be announced. The Carolina Hurricanes will host a Stadium Series game in Carter-Finley Stadium, home of the N.C. State Wolfpack, next season.

Colin Stephenson, Newsday sports writer covering the New

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

