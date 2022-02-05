TODAY'S PAPER
SportsHockey

Capitals' Tom Wilson takes all the boos in stride at NHL All-Star Weekend

Metropolitan Division's Tom Wilson, of the Capitals, reacts

Metropolitan Division's Tom Wilson, of the Capitals, reacts during the second period of an NHL All-Star Game semifinal against the Pacific Division on Saturday in Las Vegas. Credit: AP/Rick Scuteri

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
LAS VEGAS – Tom Wilson is not a popular man outside of Washington, apparently. The bruising Capitals winger, who was a last-minute replacement for teammate Alex Ovechkin after Ovechkin tested positive for COVID-19, was booed lustily by the fans whenever his name was announced over the weekend.

Wilson was booed when he was introduced with the Metropolitan Division squad for the Skills Competition Friday night and then when he was announced as a participant in the Hardest Shot competition. And then he was booed Saturday when he was introduced with the Metro squad before the game, booed again when he was introduced in the starting lineup, and booed after he scored the first goal of the day, 13 seconds into the Metropolitan Division’s 6-4 win over the Pacific Division.

Wilson seemed to get some enjoyment out of his villain status with the crowd.

"You know what I think? I think it's good,’’ Wilson said after the Metro division won the championship, beating the Central Division squad, 5-3, in the title game. "I think it's good for the game. I think it's passion. I love playing here. It's one of the best rinks in the league and obviously a pretty passionate fan base. So I think it's all good fun. I had a great experience being here and the guys seem to get a chuckle out of it. So it's all good.’’

All-Star notes

The Central Division beat the Atlantic Division, 8-5, in the second game of the day, setting up a final between the Metropolitan and Central Division teams … Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux, who replaced Ovechkin as captain of the Metropolitan team, was named MVP of the Games. He scored two goals in the championship game and one goal in the win over the Pacific Division … The winning team earned $1 million to be split among the 11 players on the roster.

Colin Stephenson, Newsday sports writer covering the New

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

