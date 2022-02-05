LAS VEGAS – On Friday, at the NHL All-Star Weekend’s Media Day, Chris Kreider was talking about how loaded the Metropolitan Division is this season, with the Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals all battling to get to the top of the division.

On Saturday, Kreider and his Metropolitan Division teammates may have proved, to an extent, how right he was, as the Metropolitan Division team won both of its games in the 3-on-3 All-Star Game format to win the championship of the All-Star Weekend contest at T-Mobile Arena.

The Metro Division squad beat the Pacific Division, 6-4, in their first game Saturday, and then beat the team from the Central Division, 5-3, to capture the $1 million prize.

"We were joking a little bit about that,’’ Kreider said about the division bragging rights. "We think we’ve got one of the toughest divisions in hockey, so we might as well win the thing and prove it, right? A lot of teams (in the Metro) kind of play the same. We were all kind of clogging the middle towards the end there, and disrupting chances. Maybe (it’s) not the prettiest hockey at times, but finding a way to get it done.’’

Kreider, the Rangers’ lone representative to the game, after Adam Fox had to drop out because of an upper-body injury, scored his first All-Star Game goal in the second game, tapping in a pass from Devils center Jack Hughes to give the Metro squad a 3-1 lead at 4:50 of the first half. Kreider also assisted on one of Hughes’ two goals in the first game.

In that first game, Metropolitan Division coach Rod Brind’Amour played a three-man unit of Kreider, Hughes and Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech, which the players seemed to enjoy.

"We're joking (that) we spent more time in the ‘D’ zone than we wanted to,’’ Pelech said of the all-New York Metropolitan Area unit. "But they're both great players, and guys that are easy to play with.’’

Brind’Amour said he could tell, just from listening to the conversations on the bench, that his team wanted to win the games, moreso than teams usually do when they’re playing in All-Star games.

"Normally there's no backchecking,’’ Brind’Amour said with a grin. "And then you watch a couple guys on the bench chirping, 'Hey, hey, come on, come on!’ The guys got going, and I just thought that was pretty cool. You know, they understand it's for fun, but they they're professionals. And they I thought they played hard.’’

Late in the second game, as they tried to close out the victory, Brind’Amour relied heavily on Pelech, known around the league as more of a a shutdown defenseman than an offensive, All-Star type puck-rusher.

"Well, there was basically a four on three (once the Central team pulled its goalie), right? so they were sending me out,’’ Pelech said with a hearty chuckle. "They said I was getting more in my element.’’

The Metro team got off to quick starts in both games, with Tom Wilson scoring the first goal of the day, 13 seconds into the first game against the Pacific Division, and Wilson’s Capitals teammate, Evgeny Kuznetsov, scoring the first goal in the second game, 27 seconds in.

They led 5-3 in the first game, when the Pacific pulled the goalie with 1:16 remaining, but Kreider set up Hughes (three goals on the day) for an empty-net goal that put them up 6-3 and essentially put that game away. In the second game, they led 5-3 again when Alex DeBrincat appeared to score for the Central to make it 5-4. But the play was reviewed and it was determined there had been an offside before the goal, so the goal was disallowed.