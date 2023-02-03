Rangers' Artemi Panarin seems dissatisfied with his production this season

SUNRISE, Fla. — Artemi Panarin was assigned to the Accuracy Shooting event during the NHL Skills Competition on Friday night at FLA Live Arena.

The Rangers first-time All-Star — he missed the 2020 NHL All-Star Game because of an upper-body injury — just wasn’t sure why.

“I have 13 goals in 50 games,” Panarin said, answering directly in English. “Probably not good. I don’t know why they put me there.”

Panarin actually has 12 goals — and 38 assists — in 49 games. His shooting percentage of 9.3 (12-for-129) is 12th on the Rangers.

He’s not likely to match his 96 points from last season, on 22 goals and 74 assists. But the Rangers (27-14-8) are in third place in the Metropolitan Division giving them a strong chance of returning to the playoffs after last season’s run to the Eastern Conference finals, where they lost to the Lightning in six games.

“It’s too early to say anything about it,” Panarin said through a translator when asked about his season so far. “I’m focused on the games. Maybe at the end of the season, I’ll evaluate more.”

Coach Gerard Gallant has tried using Panarin on a line with center Mika Zibanejad. It’s a pairing that hasn’t worked out before, but Panarin is hopeful this time.

“He’s a luxury player and our team is happy to play with him,” Panarin said. “The last couple of games maybe we didn’t score enough. But the future is bright.”

Panarin went into the Rangers’ All-Star break without a goal in five games and with just three assists in that span.

New uniform

Newly-acquired Islanders center Bo Horvat was not assigned to any of Friday’s events. But while he will play for the Pacific Division on Saturday, Friday marked Horvat’s first time in an Islanders’ jersey. He wore the Fisherman Reverse Retro with No. 14 as he warmed up with the Western Conference on Friday.

“It’s going to be weird,” Horvat, who wore No. 53 with the Canucks, said during Thursday’s media day. “I’m excited for it but it’s going to be different to see a different jersey, different number.”

Change the format

Penguins All-Star Sidney Crosby was asked during his media availability on Friday about the current NHL playoff bracket system, which ensures the second- and third-place team in each division plays in the first round.

Crosby strongly advocated reverting to the previous system, where teams in each conference were seeded one through eight.