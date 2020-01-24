TODAY'S PAPER
2020 NHL All Star skills competition

Photos from the 2020 NHL All Star skills competition on Friday Jan. 24, 2020 in St. Louis.

Mathew Barzal of the Islanders competes in the
Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

Mathew Barzal of the Islanders competes in the Bridgestone NHL Fastest Skater during the 2020 NHL All-Star Skills Competition at Enterprise Center on January 24, 2020.

Mathew Barzal of the Islanders reacts after competing
Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

Mathew Barzal of the Islanders reacts after competing in the Bridgestone NHL Fastest Skater during the 2020 NHL All-Star Skills Competition at Enterprise Center on January 24, 2020.

San Jose Sharks' Tomas Hertl wears a Justin
Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

San Jose Sharks' Tomas Hertl wears a Justin Bieber mask during the Skills Competition, part of the NHL All-Star weekend on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in St. Louis.

The Islanders' Matthew Barzal skates during the Skills
Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

The Islanders' Matthew Barzal skates during the Skills Competition fastest skater contest, part of the NHL All-Star weekend on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.

Mathew Barzal of the Islanders competes in the
Credit: Getty Images/Dilip Vishwanat

Mathew Barzal of the Islanders competes in the Bridgestone NHL Fastest Skater during the 2020 NHL All-Star Skills Competition at Enterprise Center on January 24, 2020.

Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers competes in
Credit: Getty Images/Dilip Vishwanat

Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers competes in the Bridgestone NHL Fastest Skater during the 2020 NHL All-Star Skills Competition at Enterprise Center on January 24, 2020.

Ryan O'Reilly of the St. Louis Blues looks
Credit: Getty Images/Jamie Squire

Ryan O'Reilly of the St. Louis Blues looks on in a Kanas City Chiefs helmet prior to the 2020 NHL All-Star Skills Competition at Enterprise Center on January 24, 2020.

Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues competes
Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues competes against Anze Kopitar of the Los Angeles Kings in the Bud Light NHL Save Streak during the 2020 NHL All-Star Skills Competition at Enterprise Center on January 24, 2020.

St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington stops an
Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington stops an Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl shot during the Skills Competition save streak competition, part of the NHL All-Star weekend on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.

