Photos from the 2020 NHL All Star skills competition on Friday Jan. 24, 2020 in St. Louis.

Mathew Barzal of the Islanders competes in the Bridgestone NHL Fastest Skater during the 2020 NHL All-Star Skills Competition at Enterprise Center on January 24, 2020.

Mathew Barzal of the Islanders reacts after competing in the Bridgestone NHL Fastest Skater during the 2020 NHL All-Star Skills Competition at Enterprise Center on January 24, 2020.

San Jose Sharks' Tomas Hertl wears a Justin Bieber mask during the Skills Competition, part of the NHL All-Star weekend on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in St. Louis.

The Islanders' Matthew Barzal skates during the Skills Competition fastest skater contest, part of the NHL All-Star weekend on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.

Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers competes in the Bridgestone NHL Fastest Skater during the 2020 NHL All-Star Skills Competition at Enterprise Center on January 24, 2020.

Ryan O'Reilly of the St. Louis Blues looks on in a Kanas City Chiefs helmet prior to the 2020 NHL All-Star Skills Competition at Enterprise Center on January 24, 2020.

Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues competes against Anze Kopitar of the Los Angeles Kings in the Bud Light NHL Save Streak during the 2020 NHL All-Star Skills Competition at Enterprise Center on January 24, 2020.