NHL: Owners, players ratify return to play plan/CBA

Now, all they have to do is play the games.

The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association both ratified on Friday the return-to-play plan/Collective Bargaining Agreement that paves the way for the resumption of this season and ensures labor peace through 2026.

Formal training camps will open on Monday at 24 team facilities for the restart of the season paused on March 12 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Toronto and Edmonton will be the hub cities for the games, each hosting 12 teams in a quarantined arena/hotel bubble.

The NHL Board of Governors, which needed a two-thirds majority, voted on Friday to approve the agreement, which includes a four-year extension to the CBA that was set to expire on Sept. 15, 2022.

The NHLPA’s Executive Board approved the agreement earlier this week for a full vote of the NHLPA membership, with a simple majority needed for ratification. Three days of balloting concluded on Friday.

The Eastern Conference teams will report to Toronto and the Western Conference teams will travel to Edmonton on July 24, with exhibition games beginning the next day.

The best-of-five qualifying series will begin on July 30 for the final eight spots in the 16-team postseason. The seventh-seeded Islanders will face the 10th-seeded Panthers and the No. 11 Rangers will meet the sixth-seeded Hurricanes.

The top four teams in each conference based on points percentage will play a round-robin series to determine playoff positioning. Each of the four playoff rounds will be best-of-seven series.

The CBA extension was necessary for the return-to-play plan in order to reconcile the tremendous loss of revenue caused by the pandemic and with no fans in the stands for the foreseeable future. Under the current CBA, players and owners split hockey-related revenue 50-50, with players owing escrow in order to maintain the even split.

The salary cap will remain flat at $81.5 million until the hockey-related revenues return to the $4.8 billion projected for this season.

Escrow taken from the players’ contracts will be capped at 20% for next season and decrease until it’s capped at 6% over the final three seasons of the agreement.

With the two-fold agreement ratified, all that’s left is for the NHL to safely get its players to the hub cities and avoid a significant outbreak of coronavirus that could alter the plans to resume games.

The NHL has been regularly testing players participating in the voluntary small-group workouts at the team facilities which began on June 8.

This Monday, the NHL reported 23 positive test results for COVID-19 administered to the 396 players who have reported back to their team facilities for the workouts.

This week’s positive rate of 5.8% is a slight improvement over last week’s initial report, when the NHL said there were 15 positive tests among 250 players (6.0%).